The Infinity Sports Network rebrand keeps claiming more names, and Femi Abebefe became the latest sports radio personality added to that list when he confirmed he’s out at You Better You Bet as the BetMGM Network’s sports betting show prepares to move to Westwood One Sports next week.

Abebefe made the announcement during his final episode alongside co-host Nick Kostos, who will continue hosting the show when it relaunches on Westwood One Sports on Dec. 29. Abebefe won’t be making that transition with him.

“It’s not my decision to be honest and to be frank, like it’s disappointing, it sucks,” Abebefe said. “I’m gonna be completely honest about that, but that’s the business that we’re in.”

The departure adds another name to the growing list of talent exits as Audacy and Cumulus Media complete their merger of Infinity Sports Network and BetMGM Network into Westwood One Sports. Abebefe joined You Better You Bet in 2024, spending 16 months on the show as sports betting content became increasingly central to sports radio programming. It wasn’t a particularly long run by industry standards, but it was clearly one he valued based on how he talked about it during his final show.

“A lot of people would love to do what Nick and I do, and it’s to hang out with your friends and talk about sports for a living. It’s the greatest job, in my opinion,” Abebefe added. “I absolutely love it, but this is one of the downsides of that job. And I leave with no ill will towards anyone. This isn’t the first time this has happened to me in my career…”

And it’s not just Abebefe. The past few weeks have brought a steady stream of departures from Infinity Sports Network as the network prepares to shut down, with afternoon drive host Zach Gelb announcing last week that Friday would be his final show after nearly eight years with the network. Morning hosts Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff signed off Friday as well, though they teased future plans and told listeners to follow their social channels for updates on what’s next.

The new Westwood One Sports lineup launches Dec. 29 with Drake C. Toll in mornings, Chris Bleck and Adam Abdalla in middays, and Jim Rome in afternoon drive. Kostos will continue hosting You Better You Bet at 9 a.m., just without the co-host he spent the last 16 months working alongside.