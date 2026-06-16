Credit: Boston Herald

Eddie Andelman, the Boston radio pioneer who some call the “godfather of sports radio,” has died at age 89. The news was announced by Andelman’s three sons on Monday.

“From humble roots in Dorchester, he went onto great success in business and broadcasting,” the brothers wrote. “Some call him the godfather of sports radio. He certainly changed and elevated the sports radio game.”

Andelman created the sports talk program The Sports Huddle for Boston area radio station WBZ in 1969, which is often credited as the precursor for the familiar sports talk format prevalent today. The show moved to WEEI two years later, and then WHDH after that. Andelman returned to WEEI in 1991 during the station’s heyday. He was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcaster Hall of Fame in 2011 after a 42-year career in sports broadcasting. Per the Boston Globe, Andelman hosted more than 13,000 shows throughout his career.

In addition to his contributions to sports radio, Andelman also helped create WWE’s King of the Ring in 1985.

Dale Arnold, Andelman’s partner following his return to WEEI, called The Sports Huddle “groundbreaking,” telling the Globe on Monday, “Everyone was listening to their radios to hear what Eddie and those guys would say next.”

Many paid tribute to Andelman on social media.

Remembering Eddie Andelman: Jones, Keefe, and Billy Lanni Reflect on the Boston Radio Legend Following His Passing pic.twitter.com/IbrPmUF0aK — WEEI (@WEEI) June 15, 2026

It’s for the best I never met Eddie Andelman, on the theory you should never meet your heroes. He was one of three hosts of The Sports Huddle, on four hours every Sunday night, and it was a staple in my house as kid. They – especially Eddie – talked sports in a way nobody else… — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton) June 15, 2026

Eddie Andelman was a trailblazer and paved the way for many working in sports radio. If you grew up in the Boston area, the Sports Huddle was a staple on Sunday night radio. Eddie, Mark and Jim made you laugh and understood their audience better than most. — Jon Meterparel (@meatstweets) June 15, 2026

Eddie Andelman passed away today. He was one of the most influential people that I ever interacted with during my broadcasting career. He was genuine and brilliant. He taught me so many valuable lessons. God Bless him. My prayers go out to his family and friends. — Mark Packer (@MarkPacker) June 15, 2026