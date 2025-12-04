Photo credit: SNY

Craig Carton is joining WFAN for the third time, and with a third co-host, because Boomer Esiason and Evan Roberts aren’t interested in looking back.

Carton is coming back to WFAN after losing his FS1 morning TV show, and according to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, he’s eyeing overnight host Chris McMonigle to join him in afternoon drive. Current afternoon hosts Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber will reportedly move to middays, leaving Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata without a spot in WFAN’s weekday lineup.

McMonigle worked on the afternoon show as a producer during Carton’s first afternoon drive stint with Roberts. But it came as a surprise to learn McMonigle might soon be co-hosting the newest iteration of WFAN’s afternoon show, considering WFAN could have moved Barber to middays, opening the door for a Carton and Roberts reunion.

After talking around the breaking news story on Tuesday afternoon, Roberts addressed Carton’s return during his Wednesday show, claiming he has no interest in a reunion.

“I loved working with Craig. Let me make something clear, he’s the one who left me.” – Evan Roberts on Craig Carton pic.twitter.com/88V5bAe0F9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2025



“I loved working with Craig. Let me make something clear, he’s the one who left me,” Roberts said. “I didn’t leave; he left. And when he left, which I respected and I had no problem with, I looked to get married again.”

“And now I’m married, so, for my ex-wife to come back and say, ‘Oh, you want to sleep with me again?’ I mean, I have no problem with a one-night stand here and there, but I’m married,” Roberts continued. “But it doesn’t mean I didn’t have incredible joy doing that program. And the truth is…if he never left, we’d still be together making beautiful music. Which, not my fault.”

When Carton returned to WFAN the first time in 2020 after a prison stint, there were discussions about reuniting him with Boomer Esiason. Despite enjoying 10 great years together before Carton’s arrest, Esiason opted to stick with his current co-host, Gregg Giannotti. Now, as Carton prepares to make another comeback, Roberts is similarly opting to stick with his current co-host, Tiki Barber, rather than reuniting with the one who left him.

The difference, however, is that Esiason decided against a reunion with Carton but remained on a drive-time show. Roberts decided against a reunion with Carton and will give up the afternoon drive for the midday slot. Maybe midday hours are more appealing to Roberts, and maybe the move won’t come with a pay cut. But going from an afternoon drive to a midday show is typically considered a demotion in radio.

Barber also claimed the radio station consulted him as they mulled potential lineup changes amid their talks with Carton.

“Keep your damn hands off my show,” Barber said Wednesday afternoon. And it sounds like he’ll get his wish, with Roberts seeming uninterested in a reunion, opening the door for his former producer, Chris McMonigle, to assume the very prestigious position of afternoon drive co-host on WFAN.