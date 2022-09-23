One of Brett Favre’s media partners has acted as Favre has come under fire for his role in a Mississippi welfare scandal.

Good Karma Brands, which owns ESPN Milwaukee WKTI-FM among other stations, has “paused” a weekly Favre segment on ESPN Milwaukee, per Front Office Sports.

No reason was specifically cited for Favre’s appearances being paused.

ESPN Milwaukee is the first media partner to act towards Favre, with both SiriusXM and The 33rd Team remaining publicly mum.

Favre’s status with SiriusXM and 33rdTeam remains unclear as neither outlet has returned several messages left by Front Office Sports in recent days. Favre hasn’t appeared on Sirius XM since Sept. 13. That is also the date of the last story Favre wrote for 33rdTeam, a football-focused website founded by former team execs Joe Banner and Mike Tannenbaum.

Funds for needy families in Mississippi were allegedly spent improperly, which included Favre lobbying for $5 million to be spent on a volleyball arena at his alma mater, Southern Miss.

With Favre now officially sidelined at ESPN Milwaukee, it wouldn’t be a surprise if SiriusXM and The 33rd Team did the same in the coming days, with Favre absent from both outlets over the last week and a half.

