Long-time ESPN 680 Louisville host and vice president Andrew “Drew” Deener was arrested Saturday night. Local Fox affiliate WDRB has more:

Andrew “Drew” Deener, 49, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Saturday night and charged with fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to Roosters restaurant at 10430 Shelbyville Road just after 9 p.m. Saturday after someone reported a domestic violence incident.

When officers arrived, they found Deener’s girlfriend sitting on a bench. Police reported she told them she and Deener got into an argument in the parking lot, when Deener slammed her head into the side of a vehicle, according to an arrest report.

…Deener was arrested at his home and taken to Louisville Metro Corrections, where online court records indicate he has since bonded out on a $1,000 cash bail. He is currently scheduled to be arraigned March 9.