Credit: 94 WIP

A little over a year after its last round of layoffs, Audacy is in the midst of another.

While the known cuts are spread across markets and verticals, 94.1 WIP Philadelphia Eagles sideline reporter Devan Kaney is among those cut.

Kaney took over as the station’s Eagles sideline reporter in 2024 after Howard Eskin’s abrupt exit amid several controversies. She had been with WIP since 2022 and would routinely co-host the station’s morning show alongside Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie.

“I had a blast working at WIP and sincerely enjoyed my time there,” Kaney told Rob Tornoe at the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But as the old saying goes, when one door closes, another opens.”

Kaney will continue working as a weekend anchor for Fox 29 in Philadelphia. She could also return to Eagles broadcasts in a role outside of her position at WIP.

Other notable Audacy layoffs known so far include Joe Czekaj, an afternoon traffic reporter and night/weekend host on Classic Rock 98.5 WNCX in Cleveland, morning hosts Tucker ‘Frito’ Young and Katy Dempsey at Country “100.3 The Bull” KILT-FM in Houston, and Emma 94.1 and Hot 103.7 Assistant Program Director Doug Duin in Seattle.

Audacy also laid off several employees around the country in March 2025, including many sports staffers.