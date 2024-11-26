Screen grab: 94WIP

After suffering a season-ending torn triceps injury during the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, Brandon Graham knew it was only a matter of time before he shed some tears.

“I’m making sure I’m having the best attitude I can have,” the Eagles’ veteran defensive end told reporters following the game. “I’m sure I’m gonna cry about it. But it ain’t going to be too long and then I’m gonna move on to ‘How can I help my team from the sidelines?’ That’s the biggest thing I can do.”

Graham, however, likely didn’t expect that waterworks would arrive during a radio interview.

Only that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday, as the 36-year-old took part in his weekly hit on the 94WIP Morning Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie. Sitting in-studio, Graham broke down as he discussed the injury that brought his 15th season in Philadelphia to a premature end.

“Hold on, I’m trying to keep it in,” the Michigan product said, fighting back tears. “I know I needed it. But boy, I just love what we’ve been building. And I know I’m not letting anybody down as far as getting hurt and stuff because I know I’m going to bring the energy.”

After both DeCamara and Ritchie assured Graham that he wasn’t letting anybody in the Eagles’ locker room or Philadelphia down, the 2020 Pro Bowl selection continued: “I’m just more hurt on how we’ve been coming every week and trying to defy the odds… I just needed this right here. I needed to get this out. It’s been awhile since I’ve cried man… I needed this, man. I needed this in a big way.”

Philadelphia #Eagles DE Brandon Graham breaks down discussing his season ending injury: “I just needed this right here. I needed to get this out. It’s been awhile since I’ve cried man.” 😢#WinItForBG pic.twitter.com/U9AMal9G6D — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 26, 2024

While interviews with athletes — even reoccurring ones — can oftentimes be filled with empty cliches, that clearly wasn’t the case here. Rather, Graham’s raw emotion was on full display, giving fans an authentic look at what athletes go through when they suffer season-ending injuries.

As for what’s next for the Detroit native, he said he wants to return to play a 16th season for the Eagles, but also knows that might not happen. If it doesn’t, it’s probably a safe bet he’ll have a microphone waiting for him in his post-playing career.

[94WIP]