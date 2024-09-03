Credit: Canton Repository

Last week saw a staple of Cleveland’s sports radio scene leave the sports talk station he helped build,

In addressing his past personal struggles while announcing his departure from 92.3 the Fan, Dustin Fox announced on Monday, Aug. 26, that this past week would serve as his final as a co-host on 92.3 The Fan’s Afternoon Drive on The Fan.

“This is something that is kind of a long time coming. This is going to be hard, man. This is going to be really hard, but I’m not going to bury the lede: Thursday, Aug. 29 will be my last day on The Fan,” Fox said. “I’m making this decision to leave. And it was not easy. And it has been a lot of praying, a lot of talking with people I trust. A lot of soul-searching in a lot of ways.”

Fox said his departure has nothing to do with 92.3 or the state of the sports talk radio industry. Rather, he stated his departure is coming because he wants to spend more time with his two kids as they get older.

And on Tuesday, Fox announced his latest venture.

“I’m super pumped at what’s next in my life, but in the meantime, I’ve got a little bit of extra free time,” said Fox. “And with that being said, I’m gonna be joining the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show twice a week during the football season, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, 11-1. Join us on YouTube; it’s gonna be a lot of fun to partner back up with ‘Bull’ and the crew. We’ll see you there.”

PFF gave this offseason acquisition an “A++” — “best move we’ve seen all summer.” Welcome to the show, @DustinFox37 ! pic.twitter.com/P8KRASEXls — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) September 3, 2024

Fox is joining the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, a daily YouTube program produced by Tegna (WKYC Cleveland). This reunion will see him reunited with Adam “The Bull,” his initial co-host at 92.3, who transitioned to UCSS in 2022.

Look what I found…. pic.twitter.com/5ZXo6GJUcW — Adam the Bull (@adamthebull) September 3, 2024

Jay Crawford, formerly of ESPN fame, is also part of the show, too. Crawford appeared on Awful Announcing’s podcast in Oct. 2023 and detailed when Jalen Rose was banned from First Take after he mocked Skip Bayless’ high school stats.

But now, he’s talking all things Cleveland Sports with “The Bull,” in addition to Fox on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the football season.

Fox made his debut on the show Tuesday.

[Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show]