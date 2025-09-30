Credit: ESPN New York

The New York Mets completed an epic collapse on Sunday, losing 4-0 to the Miami Marlins, which eliminated them from the 2025 Major League Baseball playoffs.

Despite a hefty $340 million payroll and having baseball’s best record in June, they enter the offseason having suffered a disastrous meltdown in a season that was supposed to be a return to glory. Instead, there will be questions, soul-searching, what-ifs, and plenty of blame to go around.

While some have tried to find silver linings in the collapse and the franchise’s future, ESPN New York radio host Don La Greca is having none of that. He’s been through this too many times with the Mets, but even he found the way their 2025 season ended offensive on a whole other level.

“For the Mets to be able to go to, of all places, Miami, and have that team eliminate them. They didn’t get eliminated by the Brewers. They didn’t get eliminated by the Dodgers or the Padres. They got eliminated by an under-500 team,” La Greca said on Monday’s episode of Don, Hahn & Rosenberg. “The other thing that bothers me is Mets fans, and Gary [Cohen], Keith [Hernandez], and Ron [Darling], too, could be included in this, criticizing the Marlins for celebrating the win. They were taking pictures in front of the dugout.

“Dude, that was their World Series because they have the lowest payroll in baseball. You don’t think that’s a chance for a team like the Marlins to flex? They are worthless. The players know it. They’ve got no chance to win. They’ve got literally the lowest payroll in baseball. They’ve been handed a gift of relevancy on the final weekend. You don’t think they’re going to relish the chance to beat the team that’s got the second-highest payroll in baseball? Give me a break.”

LMFAOOOO THE METS BROADCAST WAS FUMING WHILE THE MARLINS TOOK A TEAM PICTURE AFTER ENDING THE METS SEASON HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KVmr1GloaW — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) September 28, 2025

That’s when La Greca’s top really blew, and he lambasted the Mets for complaining when they’re the ones who put themselves in this situation. He also took anyone making excuses to task for doing so on behalf of a “worthless” baseball team.

“You don’t have a chance to complain when you blow it the way they did! You take it! You take it!” exclaimed the radio host. “You get smacked in the face, and you take it! You don’t defend yourself! This team is not worth defending! We’re a worthless piece of garbage organization right now!

“Hopefully, we’ll get up from it. Hopefully, they’ll make the right decisions. But stop complaining about the Marlins! Stop complaining about the Reds! Stop thinking you’re better than you actually are! Stop worrying about the Yankees and worry about yourself! Own the town, my *ss! How about owning an above .500 record and making the playoffs with the second-highest payroll in baseball?

“Look in the mirror! The words Yankees or Marlins or baseball or Manfred or anything coming out of your mouth other than ‘We suck,’ I don’t want to hear it. So shut your mouth!”

For his part, Mets owner Steve Cohen issued a full apology to fans on Monday, saying the result was “unacceptable.”