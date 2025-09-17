Credit: ESPN NY

The Kansas City Chiefs are a very valuable commodity to the NFL right now. Having appeared in five of the last six Super Bowls, winning three of them, and featuring Travis Kelce, whose Q rating has skyrocketed thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift, there is no team the league has more invested in this season. And that’s before you look at how many primetime and holiday games they’re scheduled to play.

All of which is to say that their 0-2 start to the 2025 NFL season is a bit worrisome if you’re in the front office.

That, it seems, is what ESPN NY’s Don La Greca was thinking about on Monday when he posited that the league will ensure that the Chiefs beat the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football to avoid an o-3 start.

ICYMI on @DHRonESPN on @880ESPNNewYork:@DonLagreca says the NFL won’t allow the Kansas City Chiefs to go 0-3. pic.twitter.com/HNCLvvak6B — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) September 15, 2025

“The league won’t allow it. I’m just going to throw it out there. The NFL is not going to allow the Chiefs to start 0-3. There’s too much on the line. I’m sorry,” La Greca said on Monday’s episode of Don, Hahn & Rosenberg. “Call me a conspiracy theorist. ESPN can fire me. The NFL is not going to allow the Kansas City Chiefs to lose that game on national television to be 0-3. That’s not going to happen.”

La Greca noted that Kelce’s recent engagement to Swift has upped the ante, and the NFL won’t want Kansas City to fade into mediocrity when they could ride that wave.

After getting pushback from co-host Peter Rosenberg, La Greca said that he fully expects there to be several dubious calls that just so happen to go the Chiefs’ way.

“I’m telling you, we’re going to sit here on next Monday,” La Greca said. “We’re going to sit there and we’re going to say there’s going to be at least, I’m telling you, there’s going to be at least three calls where we’re like, ‘How did that happen?'”

Rosenberg challenged La Greca with the apparent truth that KC probably wouldn’t need much help to defeat the hapless Giants, but he remained adamant.

“The Chiefs are not going 0-3,” he said. “They will not allow it… I’m having a lot of fun right now.”

Alan Hahn found the middle ground in the discussion, suggesting that the NFL schedulemakers likely placed the Giants here to ensure the Chiefs could secure a win after a tough two-game stretch to start the season. That gave La Greca new juice for his argument.

“They’ve already done it. The NFL has already done it. They did with the schedule,” said La Greca. “Roger Goodell’s looking at the schedule going ‘Wait a minute, we’re putting them in a bit of a tough spot… Guys, you got to give me a layup here for my boys in week three.”

Rosenberg didn’t buy that the Chargers looked like such a formidable opponent in the season opener, but Hahn and La Greca seemed pretty on board with the conspiracy when it was all said and done.

So, when you’re watching SNF this weekend, keep La Greca’s theory in mind. If Kansas City wins 40-0 or wins 21-20 on a last-second field goal thanks to a questionable penalty, in his mind, the fix is in.