Pat Caputo has been a fixture in the Detroit sports media for decades as both a sportswriter and radio host.

Caputo was with The Oakland Press as a sportswriter for 37 years before being laid off amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. He is now serving as an on-air personality at 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit and also contributes to Fox 2 Sports in Detroit.

However, Caputo had been absent from the airwaves in recent weeks from his regular work. His last social media post on the X platform came on November 10. On Monday, he revealed the harrowing reason why. In a post on social media, Caputo shared that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

For those wondering where I’ve been: I have been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, commonly referred to as a “death sentence” and had two other serious ailments which put me in ICU for several days. It was sudden. I’ve literally been on my back for weeks. Bless you all. — Pat Caputo (@patcaputo98) January 5, 2026

The replies to Caputo’s post are filled with fellow sports media colleagues from across the sports world covering all sports like ESPN’s Dave Pasch and Dan Wetzel, baseball writer Jon Heyman, football writer Dan Pompei, and many more. Yahoo’s Charles Robinson paid tribute by saying that Pat Caputo is “a true staple of the Michigan sports journalism community.”

The longtime Detroit sportswriter is a voter for both the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Heisman Trophy and we wish him the best in his journey ahead.