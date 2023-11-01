Screen grab: The Valenti Show with Rico

As the 2023 NFL trade deadline approached on Tuesday, the Detroit Lions figured to be one of the league’s more interesting teams.

But save for sending a late-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, the Lions largely stood pat.

That didn’t set well with Detroit radio host Mike Valenti. Upon learning that it was the San Francisco 49ers — and not the Lions — who acquired defensive end Chase Young from the Washington Commanders, the host of The Valenti Show with Rico engaged in a full on freak out, slamming his chair in disgust.

“What are we doing!? And get your privilege a** out of here!” Valenti shouted at co-host Rico Beard, a 49ers fan, as he paced around the studio. “Kindly leave!”

“I didn’t do anything,” Beard replied. “Anybody could have had him!”

Valenti here is me and half of Detroit after the Chase Young news broke ??? (Roberto and David laughing in the back always makes shit 10x funnier) ???? pic.twitter.com/bpOdE0RLWU — DON CHUY  (@ChuyAnaya09) October 31, 2023

One could accuse Valenti’s meltdown of being performative — he is a New York Giants fan, after all — but it was entertaining nonetheless. After all, the role of a sports talk radio host is often to give voice to the fans, and it’s not a stretch to think that at least a few Lions fans had reactions similar to Valenti.

That doesn’t make the meltdown any more reasonable, as at 6-2, Detroit is currently in first place of the NFC North and is tied for the second-best record overall in the NFL. If ever there was a season to give the Lions’ front office the benefit of the doubt, this is the one.

Nevertheless, you can’t fault Detroit fans for getting excited about the possibility of Young lining up opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and then being disappointed when that ultimately didn’t come to fruition. As things currently stand, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Lions face the 49ers in the playoffs, at which point this clip could prove especially relevant.

[The Valenti Show with Rico]