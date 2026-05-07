Credit: TNT

Former Lakers point guard and Knicks head coach Derek Fisher is among the names who will debut on the first-ever FM all-sports radio station in Los Angeles.

Audacy’s 97.1 The Fan is set to launch its all-sport format on May 18 at 6 a.m. PT, leading off with Derek Fisher and Cody Decker as co-hosts of their morning show. Decker currently hosts a podcast with Michelle Beadle after they spent two years on Mad Dog Sports Radio’s midday show, which was replaced by Stephen A. Smith.

Welcome to 97.1 The Fan! Champions. Insiders. LA voices. ☀️ 6–10a: Derek & Decker (Derek Fisher & Cody Decker)

🎙️ 10a–2p: Brock & Alex (Brock Vereen & Alex Curry)

🔥 2–6p: D-Mac & Reiter (Doug McKain & Bill Reiter) pic.twitter.com/mPozf5G9zk — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) May 6, 2026

Fisher is best remembered for winning five rings with the Lakers as a player, before having a failed tenure as head coach of the New York Knicks. Currently, Fisher coaches basketball at Crespi High School, but has worked as a TV analyst on the NBA on NBC and the Lakers regional network, Spectrum SportsNet.

The station’s midday show features Alex Curry and former NFL safety Brock Vereen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curry notably works for Fox Sports and FS1, while Vereen has experience with CBS Sports and the Big Ten Network.

Rounding out 97.1 The Fan’s weekday lineup will be Doug McKain and Bill Reiter in the afternoons from 2 – 6 p.m. PT. Reiter joins the newest all-sports station in Los Angeles after long being part of Audacy’s CBS Sports Radio and Infinity Sports Network, which was rebranded and relaunched as Westwood One Sports late last year. McKain has built a large digital following in Los Angeles as host of the Dodgers Nation postgame show and Locked on Rams.

Los Angeles has long been served by ESPN LA 710 and Fox Sports Radio’s AM 570. And while it remains to be seen whether Los Angeles is a market that can fit three all-sports radio stations, The Fan will have an added boost as the only FM option. Audacy also owns 93.1 JACK FM, the Rams’ flagship station. Those rights could potentially be shifted to their new sports sister station.