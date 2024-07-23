Screengrab via WFAN on X.

David Wells was one of the most colorful characters involved in the Yankees dynasty of the late 1990s. Even though he was only with the Bronx Bombers for two seasons, his MLB career is most often remembered for his tenure in New York. While with the Yankees, Wells pitched a perfect game, won a World Series, and had a number of memorable episodes including wearing Babe Ruth’s hat while pitching in a game even though he was fined by manager Joe Torre.

Wells appeared on WFAN radio on Monday with Sal Licata and Brandon Tierney who discussed his legacy with the team and relationship with Torre and the conversation bounced between jovial and joking to quite heated. In it we learned that David Wells really does not have a fond recollection of his former Yankee manager.

In this first clip, Wells criticized Torre as “not a great manager” because he didn’t treat players the same. Notably, he brought up Roger Clemens and Andy Pettite being allowed to travel separately from the team to prepare for starts. Wells said it was Torre who led Wells to be traded from the Yankees to the Blue Jays, where he began his career, before the 1999 season.

Tierney then spoke up for Torre, challenging Wells and saying star players do get treated differently and “that’s how it goes.”

He also called out Wells himself saying, “You brought half the problems out upon yourself, let’s call it for what it is.”

“Dave, I love you by the way,” Tierney deflected before continuing “but it doesn’t seem like you accept any responsibility when it comes to the Joe Torre stuff. It’s all Joe’s fault. Nobody else says that about Joe Torre but you!”

.@BrandonTierney defends Joe Torre after David Wells says Torre was “not a great manager”: pic.twitter.com/Rw9SZwVnnL — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) July 22, 2024

In the next clip, the temperature turned up even more when discussing the famous Babe Ruth hat that Wells auctioned off several years ago to a tremendous profit on his initial investment. Wells brought up his fine from Torre over the hat as Tierney stuck up for the decision. As Sal Licata needled Tierney, he stuck up for Torre and the Yankee uniform code. When Wells called Tierney a “yes man,” while everyone was laughing he seemed to take that jab a bit personally.

David Wells calls @BrandonTierney a “yes man” while discussing the Babe Ruth hat incident 😂 @sal_licata pic.twitter.com/gaBKON7V4N — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) July 22, 2024

“Ask Coney (David Cone) if I’m a yes man, I can promise you I’m not,” Tierney fired back as the conversation then reached a detente.

In all honesty though, this was some pretty great sports radio with Tierney and Wells not afraid to make things interesting, hold their ground, and share some laughs along the way. Now all we want to see next is Wells and Torre on the air together to truly hash things out.

[WFAN]