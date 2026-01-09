Credit: @SheponAir on X

David Shepard is getting back on the air.

The former Infinity Sports Network weekend host announced Friday that he’ll host SiriusXM NBA Radio’s post-game show Monday through Thursday, starting Jan. 13.

🚨Career News🚨 Starting next Monday I will be hosting the Post-Game Show on @SiriusXMNBA throughout the regular season & playoffs! (Monday-Thursday) So grateful for this opportunity. Appreciate everyone’s support & can’t wait to get started! 📻Ch 86

📲855-622-5867

📷SXM app pic.twitter.com/FV8Lr1oUd7 — David Shepard (@SheponAir) January 9, 2026

“Was lucky enough to interview Bob Cousy, Rick Barry, Bob Costas, and other Hall of Famers in my 5 years hosting at CBS Sports Radio/Infinity Sports Network,” Shepard told Awful Announcing. “I look forwardto hosting on a league channel AND making sure that we offer the best possible product to our 33 million plus subscribers.”

Shepard hosted The Good Shepard on Infinity Sports Network, an overnight weekend show that aired Saturday and Sunday mornings from 2-6 a.m. ET.

Shepard was among the talent not retained when Audacy and Cumulus Media merged Infinity Sports Network and the BetMGM Network into Westwood One Sports in late 2025. Afternoon drive host Zach Gelb, morning show hosts Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff, weekend hosts Bart Winkler and Jody Mac, and weeknight host Bill Reiter were also let go as part of the transition.

Before his run at Infinity Sports Network, Shepard built his career at SiriusXM, where he began as an intern on the Howard Stern Show in 2010. He worked his way up to associate producer by 2018, and didn’t get on-air until summer 2022. Along the way, he worked as a CBS Sports Radio producer, contributed to SiriusXM NBA Radio and Mad Dog Sports Radio, and spent time as an ESPN researcher.

“I recognize how unpredictable this industry can be,” Shepard said. “Am extremely grateful for this opportunity and look forward to giving it my all and hosting a show that I know sports talk radio fans will gravitate towards.”

The post-game show will run through the NBA playoffs, giving Shepard a platform on one of the league’s official channels. SiriusXM NBA Radio (Channel 86) features 24/7 NBA coverage with daily shows hosted by former players, coaches, and league insiders.