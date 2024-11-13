Photo Credit: ESPN Radio on X

On Monday, ESPN Chicago radio host David Kaplan showed no mercy when Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was plagued with connection issues during his appearance on the Kap and J. Hood Show. But just a day later, Kaplan got a taste of his own medicine when he experienced his own audio issues during a guest spot on Greeny.

It was a rather frustrating day for Kaplan on Monday after Eberflus lost connection multiple times throughout his appearance which created some dead air that both Kaplan and Jonathan Hood had to deal with.

By the time that Eberflus lost service for a third time, Kaplan likened his phone connection to the floundering Bears’ offense, which has coincidentally failed to connect on a single offensive touchdown each of the last two games.

“Coach, your cellphone is as bad as the offense right now,” said Kaplan. “I mean, come on, man, this is 2024. Can we get a freakin’ landline? What are we doing? Seriously. Get the man a phone that works, please… I’m serious. I mean, his phone line’s as bad as (offensive coordinator Shane) Waldron’s play-calling. I mean, what are we doing?”

Here is the last bit of the Matt Eberflus interview with @thekapman and @xjhoodespn on @ESPN1000. His phone goes out a 3rd time when asked if they are in crisis mode. You can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/156E1LtP6Q — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) November 11, 2024

Kaplan said what was on the mind of any upset Bears fan who happened to have been tuned into the show. But on Tuesday, he swapped roles with Eberflus when it came time to talk to Qiant Myers and Jay Williams on ESPN’s Greeny show.

When Myers went to introduce Kaplan, he joked about hoping his phone fares better than Eberflus’ did on Monday.

“David Kaplan from Kap and J. Hood on ESPN 1000 joins us now on the phone lines,” said Myers. “And Kap, no pressure but I hope your phone stays connected during this conversation.”

There was no immediate response from Kaplan, which Myers seemingly believed was apart of the joke. But for around 15 seconds, Kaplan did not respond, only doing so when he figured out that he had accidentally muted his phone.

“I am here,” said Kaplan. “It wasn’t the service. I leaned on the phone and hit the mute button.”

Both Jay Williams and Myers predictably joked at his expense following the awkward introduction.

“Oh my goodness, I can’t with you,” said Williams.

“It is 2024,” said Myers, which is exactly what Kaplan had told Eberflus a day before. “Can we get a landline, Kap?”

This can’t be real. A day after lambasting Matt Eberflus for his phone connection, @thekapman accidentally mutes himself on the first question asked from @YourboyQ254 and @RealJayWilliams 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AhSi3Me1T1 pic.twitter.com/AHecPLKjsF — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) November 12, 2024

As the saying goes, turnabout is fair play. So Kaplan deserves every bit of the jokes that he will assuredly receive for this radio faux pas.

[ESPN Radio on X]