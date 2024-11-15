Photo Credit: MLB on YouTube

Ending weeks of speculation, Dave Sims will become the new radio voice of the New York Yankees on WFAN, but the move leaves a void almost 3,000 miles away in the Pacific Northwest.

Sims, who has spent almost two decades as the TV play-by-play announcer for the Seattle Mariners, will replace the retiring John Sterling. Sims had reportedly interviewed for the job in September, and seemed a strong fit. He lives in Manhattan and one of his sons and a grandchild live in the area. He also worked as a midday sports talk host at WFAN from 1989-93.

The New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel reported Thursday the Yankees are hiring Sims, and the 71-year-old broadcaster confirmed that report with a post on X.

“By now you’ve probably heard the news — I’m coming home to New York,” Sims began. “I thoroughly enjoyed my 18 years in Seattle. I loved becoming part of Mariner Nation and the great Pacific Northwest.

“So many great memories, so many good people, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you for having this interloper coming in and being part of your culture. I really enjoyed it, and I wish everybody in Seattle and the great Pacific Northwest all the best as we move forward. Go Mariners — and go Yankees.”

A message to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DLcIzzOqdr — Dave Sims (@davesims_) November 15, 2024



Sims has a varied broadcast background that includes calling college football and basketball for ESPN and Fox and the NFL for Westwood One. But he’s best known, certainly in the Pacific Northwest, for his play-by-play duties for the Mariners since 2007, working alongside Mike Blowers.



Mariners Nation paid tribute to Sims Thursday.

You will be missed Dave! https://t.co/AXI2PJlM00 — Seattle Mariners (@Marinersbsbl) November 15, 2024

Few broadcasters capture big moments the way Dave does. One of the best in the sport, getting a platform in the Bronx to match. https://t.co/sngEQbw1nj — Jesse Friedman (@JesseNFriedman) November 15, 2024

Yankee fans will love the way that Dave Sims does play by play. He never moved out of NYC even though he has worked as an announcer for the Seattle Mariners for 18 years! We have been good friends since 1976. He’s honest, loyal and transparent. @Yankees made a great choice! https://t.co/SAPQm9IXLj — Tom Penders (@TomPenders) November 15, 2024

One of the best to do it. https://t.co/D7TkK1oPLz — Alex Hardy (@A_Hahdee) November 15, 2024



[Dave Sims, Photo Credit: MLB on YouTube]