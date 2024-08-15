Danny Parkins did his final “Parkins & Spiegel Show” on 670 The Score Wednesday. Photo Credit: 670 The Score

Danny Parkins brought his family along Wednesday as he bid farewell to his radio family at Chicago’s 670 The Score.

The co-host of the popular Parkins & Spiegel Show announced Tuesday that he was leaving the station. That news came following weeks of rumors linking him to a role at FS1.

According to a Chicago Sun-Times report Monday, Parkins will join a new FS1 morning show this fall. Several outlets have reported Parkins will team with retired NFL player turned TV star Emmanuel Acho for a new show in FS1’s old Undisputed time slot.

But first, the 37-year-old Parkins had to say goodbye to his friends and co-workers on Parkins & Spiegel, where he’s spent the past 7 1/2 years. He brought along his wife, Steph, and their two kids.

Steph Parkins got emotional as she thanked Matt Spiegel and the rest of the show’s crew.

“I am so grateful for you guys and the support you have given us over the past 7 1/2 years,” she said. “You guys have been so professional, just like family to us. This is very hard to leave.

“Danny, I know I have cried a lot, multiple days in fact, but I am so proud of you. I am so excited for us. … we came to Chicago with a dog, and now we’re leaving with that same dog and two boys.”

“I almost traded the dog for Deshaun Watson,” Parkins joked.

With the support of his family, @DannyParkins signs off the @ParkinsSpiegel Show for the final time. pic.twitter.com/cpwt4S23ZG — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) August 14, 2024

Parkins and Spiegel lamented they had to wrap up the show early, because of a Chicago Cubs broadcast.

“I would rather have had a four-hour show today,” Parkins said.

“Thank you to everybody,” Parkins said, thanking executive producer Shane Riordan and several others involved with the show.

“Been a pleasure and an honor, dude,” Spiegel said.

That was a wrap for Parkins: “So, one last time, this is the Parkins and Spiegel Show, on The Score.”

[Photo/Video Credit: 670 The Score on X]