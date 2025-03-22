Danny Parkins (L) and Dan Bernstein. (Fox Sports, Barrett Sports Media.)

On Friday, Chicago sports radio station 670 The Score vice president Mitch Rosen announced on-air that veteran host Dan Bernstein “no longer works at The Score.” That came following bizarre social media drama last week where Bernstein threatened to release the name and address of a social media user who questioned his fish picture and if he abided by catch-and-release rules, which also led to Bernstein being taken off the air and to him losing his board role at Camp One Step.

In the wake of The Score’s termination of Bernstein, former colleague Danny Parkins expressed notable support for him. Parkins, a long-time Score figure who moved to FS1 last August, posted a note to X praising Bernstein (who spent almost three decades years on-air at The Score) as both a host and a person:

Here’s that text, including what’s cut off by the embed:

“I love Dan Bernstein.

Dan was the first and only host who called to welcome me when I got my dream job at The Score.

He is the smartest, funniest, and most talented host in the history of Chicago sports radio. Boers and Bernstein is the signature show in The Score’s history and no single figure was more responsible for making the Chicago sports fan smarter. At his best, he’s the best.

He’s an amazing father whom I learned a lot from about parenting. When my son was born prematurely and had to spend considerable time in the NICU Dan made a donation in his name and was a valuable source of calm.

When my brother and father were dying and I had to occasionally had to miss work on short notice, Dan volunteered to host 8 hours straight instantly to cover for me without complaint or compensation.

Dan taught my 4 year old son to fish and gave him his own Lightning McQueen rod. He also taught him the importance of catch and release!! (Sorry, I had to.)

I’m proud to call Dan a friend.”

While Parkins doesn’t specifically criticize 670 The Score’s decision here, he certainly did that when Camp One Step (a Chicago-based engagement program for children with cancer) pulled Bernstein from its board:

What an awful decision. Dan has raised how much for your worthy cause? Literally over $1 million? Between on-air matches, awareness, emceeing, growing poker tourney etc. Actual tangible impact. And bc “comments on social media” you drop him? This hurts your mission & helps no one — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) March 17, 2025

The fish drama wasn’t the first incident involving Bernstein recently. Last year, he created a lot of controversy with his reaction to a Barstool Chicago figure calling him by his last name, and that sparked some seeming shots from colleagues. But some, including Parkins, still have lots of positive things to say about him. And Parkins’ tribute is notable for not just citing Bernstein’s off-air friendship with and help for him, but also his on-air work. “The smartest, funniest, and most talented host in the history of Chicago sports radio” is quite the praise.