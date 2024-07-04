670 The Score’s Matt Spiegel criticized White Sox announcer John Schriffen Friday

Colin Cowherd thinks very highly of Danny Parkins.

The 670 The Score afternoon drive host is one of the most recognizable voices in Chicago sports media. As he continues to rise to prominence, Parkins will have the opportunity to be heard nationally in the coming days. The 37-year-old radio host took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a “cool professional update,” informing listeners that the next time he hosts a show will be Monday, July 8 and 9 from Los Angeles, and he’ll do so while filling in for Colin Cowherd on The Herd.

Cool professional update. The next time I host a show will be Monday July 8th and 9th from LA filling in for the great @colincowherd on @TheHerd. This is a big one! Have a happy 4th and I’ll talk to ya @FS1 on Monday! — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) July 3, 2024

There’s some crossover here, as Parkins and FS1’s Nick Wright went to Syracuse together and have formulated a friendship. That’s how Cowherd was introduced to Parkins, who has already appeared on The Volume’s Colin Cowherd Podcast and First Things First in 2024.

As transcribed by Barrett Sports Media, Cowherd previously referred to Parkins as “the most talented sports talk radio host I think out there right now at his age.”

In the introduction of the podcast, Cowherd said about Parkins, “A really talented guy. I really hope you will listen to the next hour with Danny Parkins, Chicago radio host. And the most talented sports talk radio host I think out there right now at his age…” To start the interview, Cowherd told the story about how he found out about Parkins. “I first heard of Danny Parkins from Nick Wright,” he said. “…Nick had introduced me to two or three people. A couple of them were just obnoxious and annoying, and then he introduced me to Danny and told me to listen to his show. And so, I fashion myself as some sort of talent scout, obviously not, but since I started The Volume, I really enjoy it…I go to Chicago regularly and listened, and I thought, ‘Wow this guy is about the best young guy I’ve heard in the country.’”

With his talent and Cowherd’s endorsement, Parkins’ national success seems imminent. Whether it’s filling in for Cowherd or landing his own national show, Parkins’ future in sports media is bright.

You can listen to Parkins’ appearance on the Awful Announcing podcast earlier this year here.

[Danny Parkins]