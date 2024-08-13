Credit: Parkins & Spiegel on 670 The Score

Danny Parkins finally announced his departure from 670 The Score in Chicago after weeks of reports linking him to a new role at FS1 following the end of Undisputed and Skip Bayless leaving the network.

To open Tuesday’s episode of Parkins & Spiegel, Parkins confirmed Wednesday would be his final show before participating in the station’s annual 24-hour charity radiothon to close out his final week at The Score.

“This is incredibly emotional for me and has happened very, very fast,” Parkins said. “I wish I could have given a little bit more public notice, but trust me it’s happened incredibly fast in my personal life also.”

.@DannyParkins‘ final @ParkinsSpiegel Show will be tomorrow. They’ll have a goodbye show. Parkins will conclude his time at 670 The Score with the 24-hour radiothon, which begins Thursday. “This is incredibly emotional for me and has happened very, very fast,” Parkins says. pic.twitter.com/lwYi46EqnD — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) August 13, 2024

Parkins said he would have more details on his next move on Wednesday. Several reports have indicated Parkins will pair with retired NFL athlete turned TV star Emmanuel Acho for a new morning show in the old Undisputed slot on FS1.

“It’s happening, so I’m incredibly excited about where I’m going, and I’ve loved my seven and a half years here,” Parkins said. It has literally been a dream come true.”

In his farewell to the Parkins & Spiegel audience and looking back at his time at the station, Parkins recalled that his current afternoon drive gig has been his dream since he was 16. Parkins worked in Syracuse and Kansas City before returning to Chicago in 2017.

“That’s been my dream for 20 years, professionally,” Parkins said. “When I got it, I thought I was going to be here for 25 years. I can pass a lie detector test on that. Because I never really thought, maybe it was from insecurity or self-deprecation, it wasn’t from lack of ambition or lack of belief in my talent, but I didn’t really think this was going to be possible for me.”

Now, like many prominent local radio hosts before him, Parkins will make the jump to FS1 with a greater platform and likely a big payday.

The new FS1 lineup is expected to debut Monday, Aug. 26.

