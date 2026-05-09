Credit: The Breakfast Club

Dana White is used to getting his way and ruling the UFC universe with an iron fist, controlling media coverage and creating and forwarding his own narratives. And he finally got an actual dose of reality in an appearance on The Breakfast Club in an interview with Charlamagne tha God.

Dana White has gotten very comfortable over the years. He has escaped accountability in almost every way possible. The UFC looked the other way when it came to the video of him striking his wife in public. He has banned reporters he doesn’t like. He makes absurd claims about Power Slap being more popular than every other major sports league combined. And he insists he isn’t a political figure in spite of his continued public embrace of Donald Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, and holding an event at the White House.

It’s rare that White steps outside of his incredibly protective MMA/conservative bubble. And maybe now we know the reason why.

In an interview with Charlamagne, White was challenged in ways that we have not heard him challenged in quite some time.

In one viral clip from the interview, Charlamagne called out Dana White for “glazing” Donald Trump and asking why his loyalty remains so steadfast in spite of Trump’s historic unpopularity including his war of choice in Iran and the economic turmoil his policies have created.

Charlamagne confronted Dana White for “glazing” President Donald Trump 🗣️ Charlamagne: “Why can’t you tell your friend he’s failing the people?” 🗣️ Dana: “I don’t know if I agree that he’s failing the people. When the president is done in 3 years, people will look back and… pic.twitter.com/MbP90zhj0e — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 8, 2026

White tried to dance around when hit with the facts of Trump’s unpopularity at 62% and the everyday working class people that are UFC fans struggling with the high cost of living thanks to the Iran war, tariffs, and other Trump policies. When asked what his response was to Trump failing the people, White did the best he could to dance around the question.

“I don’t know if I agree that he’s failing the people. When the president is done in three years, people will look back and realize a lot of the good things. See, I’m closer to him too, and I see all the good things that he does,” White said. “You’re never going to have a president that everybody approves 100% of everything they do, and not everything is always going to be perfect. You’re going to have some things that work out great and a lot of things that don’t when you’re the President of the United States.”

Incredibly, White tried to evade the tough questioning about Trump by claiming he is neutral or even “leaning a little liberal” but The Breakfast Club wasn’t having any of it. When confronted with White’s embrace of Trump increasing his popularity amongst young men through UFC, White responded, “Yea, I guess.”

But if Dana White seemed uncomfortable there, it was nothing compared to what happened when he was called out by The Breakfast Club on the video of him striking his wife at a New Year’s Eve party and how he was able to survive with his job and career completely unaffected.



When Charlamagne asked White what standard he held himself to, he was actually speechless for a moment in what could be a first in his UFC career before sheepishly mustering, “It was as bad as it could get” in response and saying, “I would never in a million years think that would happen.” Well, it did. And the fact that White didn’t really have an answer to the question shows exactly what to make of the integrity of himself and UFC and their decision-making process.

It was refreshing to see Dana White actually forced to acknowledge some of these contradictions and issues and not be able to simply blow them off from a bully pulpit or spout his own propaganda. Of course, that likely means it’s the last we will see of him in such a setting for the foreseeable future.