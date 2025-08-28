Photo Credit: San Antonio Spurs on YouTube

Fans of the San Antonio Spurs are set to undergo some significant change in the upcoming 2025-26 NBA season, with Bill Schoening retiring from his position as the lead radio play-by-play voice of the team that he has held since 2001 after the 2024-25 NBA season. But thankfully, it won’t take the fanbase all that long to get used to his successor.

Dan Weiss has held numerous hats since joining Spurs Sports & Entertainment since 2009, most notably serving as the studio host of the team’s TV pregame and postgame coverage, a role he has held for the last seven seasons.

On Wednesday, it was announced in a press release from Spurs Sports & Entertainment on NBA.com that Weiss would now serve as Schoening’s successor heading into the 2025-26 NBA season. In a statement, Mike Kickirillo, the Senior Director of Broadcast at SS&E, cited how Weiss being a “beloved piece of the Spurs fan experience” made it an easy decision to name him as Schoening’s replacement.

“Dan has the experience and knowledge to seamlessly carry the tradition of excellence Bill built over two decades,” said Mike Kickirillo. “He’s been a beloved piece of the Spurs fan experience for years now, and we’re excited for Dan to make this new role his own, bringing his energy, preparation and love of the game to every broadcast.”

Dan Weiss will certainly have some big shoes to fill in replacing Schoening, who was the model of reliability for the Spurs organization. Notably, Schoening never missed a single broadcast throughout his 24 year tenure as the lead radio play-by-play voice.

Speaking to the honor of being just the sixth radio play-by-play voice in team history, Weiss shared his excitement to get to follow in the footsteps of Schoening and even Terry Stembridge before him in a statement within the press release.

“It is an honor and a privilege to wear the headset that only six people have worn since the Spurs arrived in 1973,” said Weiss. “From Terry Stembridge to Bill Schoening, Spurs radio has established a legacy and tradition of excellence in both our community and around the world that I look forward to continuing.”