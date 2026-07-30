Credit: The Dan Patrick Show

Dan Patrick was recently asked what he would tell his wife if she came home one evening and declared that she didn’t want him to retire.

The 70-year-old insisted to the caller on The Dan Patrick Show that no such declaration has ever crossed her lips and none ever will. Instead, what she offers to her husband is the question of whether a man who has spent decades feeding his own restlessness into a microphone could plausibly go dormant once that microphone falls silent, whether he could tolerate watching from outside a show he spent 20 years building from within, and whether whatever vacancy retirement leaves behind would ever be filled with anything resembling contentment.

“I’ve had discussions about this, and she said, ‘Are you going to be happy? Are you going to be able to watch the show? Are you going to be able to find other things to do?’ Those are all concerns,” Patrick said. “Those are legitimate concerns that I have; [it’s an] ongoing discussion. She even talked to me on Saturday. We were at Saratoga watching the horse racing, and she said, ‘Are you going to be able to retire?’ And I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m going to do it successfully. I don’t know that.'”

Patrick has been saying some version of this for a while now, ever since he casually dropped what he called “breaking news” on his own show in July 2023 that he’d be signing a four-year contract extension with iHeartMedia, Fox Sports Radio and Peacock that would run through early 2028, at which point, Patrick joked at the time, “by Jan. 2028, I will be on The Golden Bachelor.” Even then, comparisons to Mike Francesa’s famously premature 2016 retirement announcement, which stretched nearly two years before Francesa un-retired, felt inevitable.

The skepticism has only grown since. On an episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out in October 2025, Patrick admitted he wasn’t fully sold on his own plan, telling Torre and Dan Le Batard, “I have to come to grips with that. I haven’t yet. So, if you hear me kind of not really being declarative, you’re right. I have two and a half years to convince myself.”

Executive producer Paul Pabst doesn’t believe it’s really happening, either

Pabst told 104.3 The Score in Chicago in February that nobody around the show actually believes Patrick is walking away, comparing it to knowing a beloved series is ending and refusing to accept it. Pabst pointed to a recent Bo Jackson interview as proof Patrick “completely still has his fastball,” describing how Patrick coaxed a story out of Jackson about a concussion nobody had heard before. That’s the standard Patrick has set for himself, and it’s also exactly why he says he wants to leave before he stops meeting it.

He admitted to Nick Wright in May that his biggest fear “is to not be great at the very end,” pointing to his exit from ESPN as the cautionary tale.

“I left ESPN, and I wasn’t proud of what I was doing,” Patrick said. ” Now, it had nothing to do with my abilities. It just had to do with a mindset. ESPN had changed. I had changed. And I wasn’t proud of the last couple years I did SportsCenter.”

Patrick’s careful to separate the two experiences: leaving ESPN felt like walking away from something that had already stopped fitting him, while leaving his own show, he insists, means walking away from something he still loves without reservation.

“I love this show. I love the audience. I love how we’ve done this for the last 20 years,” Patrick said. “Will that be hard to give up? Yes, extremely. Because the one thing I miss more than anything is walking around every morning before we get started and saying hello to everybody, investing in your lives. Listening to Ray complain about his cubicle, you know, all of those great things.”

Patrick insists his wife’s question hasn’t changed, even as the surrounding conversation keeps recurring on air.

“She would say, and she has said, ‘I want you to be happy. Are you sure this will make you happy?'” Patrick said. “And part of the reason why I got to this point of this was going to be my last contract is I’m going to be close to being 72. And maybe that doesn’t sound ancient, but in this business it is. And this is three hours every day, and it’s live. And I want to make sure I’m sharp.”

Whether Patrick actually walks away when his contract expires remains as unsettled as it was in 2023. His finish line, at least, is no longer left up to interpretation. The NFL confirmed last week that Super Bowl LXII, the game Patrick has designated his exit, will be played Feb. 13, 2028, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Everything else about that end date, it seems, is still being negotiated, one Saturday at Saratoga at a time.