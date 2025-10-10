Photo credit: PTFO

Ready or not, Dan Patrick will retire from his daily sports radio show in two and a half years after Super Bowl LXII in Atlanta.

It’s already been more than two years since Patrick announced he was embarking on an epically long retirement tour set to end in early 2028. And for everyone who assumed he isn’t ready to retire today, and won’t be ready to retire in 2028, it sounds like Patrick would agree.

Patrick and Dan Le Batard both joined a recent episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out. And during the conversation, they expressed some doubt about Patrick’s looming retirement. Patrick, however, maintains he will not sign another contract to host a daily radio show, regardless of whether he wants to continue doing so.

“I’m gonna stop,” Patrick insisted. “I’m gonna stop after the Super Bowl in Atlanta. I’ll do other things. I have a broadcasting school at Full Sail University, and there are some other things that I’m involved in. But once again, I want to be great. And I’ll be 72, almost 73 when I retire.”

Patrick said he doesn’t want to risk anyone starting to think he’s not as good or sharp as he used to be, preferring to retire too soon over too late. Additionally, Patrick feels he owes it to his wife to retire while they can still enjoy it.

“And I made a promise to my wife. I was selfish. We’ve been married 38 years, I’ve been in TV since I’ve known her. It was always about me, always about my career. She raised kids, four kids…and I told her, that I’m going to retire so that we can actually do things. And that’s the most important thing, having a couple of grandkids. I have to come to grips with that. I haven’t yet. So, if you hear me kind of not really being declarative, you’re right. I have two and a half years to convince myself.”

Needing two and a half years to convince yourself to retire, doesn’t sound like you are or will be ready to retire, especially when everyone in Patrick’s professional life will probably be urging him not to retire in 2028. Because while Patrick might feel he’s not as sharp as he used to be, he still sounds as sharp as he always has been. But ready or not, Patrick is insistent it will happen. So, he will retire. Whether he stays retired is a question for two and a half years from now.