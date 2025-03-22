The 670 The Score logo. The 670 The Score logo.
Back in 2020, long-time 670 The Score host Dan McNeil was let go after questioning on social media if Maria Taylor was an “NFL sideline reporter or host for the AVN annual awards presentation” based on her outfit.

There was further turmoil at the station this week, culminating in the firing of veteran host Dan Bernstein Friday following his threats against a social media critic. Some thought McNeil might take a victory lap to see his former station in the news for this negativity, given the way his tenure there ended, but he stated on X that’s not how he feels at all.

That came after another post where McNeil said Rosen “had no choice” and “social media provide America’s HR departments.”

McNeil’s exit from The Score had many celebrating, which was the case with Bernstein’s departure, too. In particular, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy (who feuded with Bernstein last year) popped champagne following Bernstein’s exit, something he’s done around the departures of many he’s clashed with. Barstool’s Dan Katz was a bit more moderate with “I don’t care who gets fired, I don’t like seeing people lose their job,” but added, “He is a dick. He had like ten strikes in the last decade.”

But some, like former The Score host Danny Parkins, have come out in support of Bernstein.

