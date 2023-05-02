One of the proudest traditions in sports talk radio involves hosts dispatching callers to troll shows in other markets, especially during big playoff series.

Over the last couple of days, Boston’s 98.5 “The Sports Hub” has been on the receiving end of prank calls from apparent South Florida sports fans. One of their hosts is accusing Dan Le Batard of orchestrating the bombardment.

On Sunday, the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins dropped their first round series to the Panthers, completing one of the biggest choke jobs in NHL history. Always-rational NESN Bruins voice Jack Edwards compared Boston’s Game 7 loss to the Hindenburg disaster.

Then on Monday, the Celtics lost Game 1 of their semifinal series in gut-wrenching fashion to the 76ers.

Following the debacle, somebody named “Ryan in Boston” phoned into “The Sports Hub” and began venting about the Celtics’ defeat. But then something bizarre happened: “Ryan in Boston” started playing Miami legend Pitbull’s 2014 single, “Fireball.”

He was dropped immediately afterwards.

“First time, long time guys. I just can’t believe the Celtics lost Game 1 like that with no [Joel] Embiid, and the other thing about the Celtics is,” he said before Pitbull’s dulcet tones started blasting through the radio.

Sports Hub host Joe Murray handled “Ryan” with aplomb, simply telling his producer it was time to “get a better caller.”

As it turns out, “Ryan in Boston” is actually Ryan Cortes, a frequent Le Batard show contributor (it’s in his Twitter bio). Adding to the intrigue, Le Batard’s show account retweeted “Ryan’s” call.

Had to call in to these Boston cowards and let them know….welcome to hell. #CultureChatter pic.twitter.com/lA4CjhUuEt — ParakHEAT Cortes (@Ryan_Cortes) May 2, 2023

Those coincidences led Murray to believe the call in question was part of a pre-planned bit.

“Hey @LeBatardShow you got Florida fans calling Boston radio to troll, since when is this a thing for you?,” he tweeted.

In response, Le Batard pleaded ignorance.

It’s not. We didn’t tell anyone to call you. If they did, they did so own their own. Sorry for the inconvenience. Have a blessed day. ?❤️ — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 2, 2023

It’s apparent that Le Batard, who’s trolled Boston sports fans for years, is enjoying the Celtics’ and Bruins’ recent playoff failures. The show’s Twitter account was quite active during the fourth quarter of Monday’s game while the Sixers were in the midst of their run.

pic.twitter.com/7WjDoVhXHb — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 2, 2023

On Monday, Le Batard producer Mike Ryan, decked out in Panthers gear, gloated about hate-listening to “The Sports Hub” following the Bruins’ catastrophic loss.

“Any time one of my teams eliminates Boston I run to 98.5 ‘The Sports Hub,'” he said. “They don’t want to hang the banner for the President’s Trophy. If they honor it, they want it in a different color. There was one caller that said, ‘Get rid of the Swedes! All the Swedes! Get rid of them!’”

"As someone that spent almost all night listening to Boston sports radio, one of the best traditions of my sports fandom anytime one of my teams eliminate Boston…." – @MichaelRyanRuiz details what it was like to hear sad Bruins' fans after the Panthers ended their season. ? pic.twitter.com/cYNcGFBzbC — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) May 1, 2023

Murray, to his credit, appears to understand the schtick. He told Le Batard Tuesday that he “respects” his show.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that respect is being returned.