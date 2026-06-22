Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show; WFAN

After Craig Carton went off on a surprise rant against Dan Le Batard in which he challenged his integrity and manhood, Le Batard kept to a simple script in his response.

Le Batard, who has repeatedly lamented Carton’s ability to return to a perch high up in the sports media industry after going to prison for defrauding wealthy investors in an effort to repay his gambling debts, did not address the various shots Carton took at him on his WFAN show Friday.

The Miami-based host, in his Monday morning live show, acknowledged some of the descriptors Carton lobbed his way, but largely let Carton’s criminal record speak for itself rather than instigating a broader beef.

“Woke, I’ll take. No talent, subjective, willing to accept that as well,” Le Batard laughed. “Scumbag, though, from the guy who spent more than a year in prison and lied to his family, employers, and listeners, scumbag’s a little far. But if you get up, look in the mirror, and see one of those, you’ve got a special kind of expertise in this area that I do not have.”

Le Batard also reiterated his frustration that, upon Carton’s release from prison, Carton was quickly given coveted platforms at WFAN and FS1 over others whom Le Batard believes are more deserving.

“All I’ve said about Craig Carton is that he’s still working and that is an indictment of our industry, because there are plenty of people who are not bright and loud who haven’t been to prison who we can employ in our industry without giving that guy second chances,” he said. “And he doesn’t like that I keep saying that. But I haven’t been to prison.”

Given that most of Carton’s complaints centered on Le Batard claiming a high road while supposedly not living up to it, Le Batard clearly is unwilling to entertain such a line of argument from someone whose poor judgment has been proven by federal law enforcement. While Carton was released early from prison, indicating good behavior, and has worked since his release in various educational programs designed to help victims of gambling addiction, he will have a hard time winning a moral fight over anyone else in the media.

Carton brought up some valid points about the way Le Batard goes about his business, but he is clearly a poor messenger to win such an argument.