Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

As Jon “Stugotz” Weiner makes another valiant attempt to get a full-time on-air job at WFAN while filling in on mornings for the station this week, his longtime cohost Dan Le Batard had quite the take on Stugotz’s profile compared with others at The Fan.

Discussing the response from WFAN listeners to Stugotz’s week as a guest host on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Thursday, Le Batard boldly claimed that the longtime Miami radio personality is in fact more famous than all but one WFAN host.

“Stugotz is bigger than anyone at (W)FAN not named Boomer Esiason,” Le Batard said. “Bigger than any one of them. That’s not up for dispute.”

Esiason, of course, was a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback in the NFL in the 1980s before cohosting The NFL Today on CBS for more than 20 years. He has cohosted Boomer & Gio each morning on WFAN since 2007.

That would mean, according to Le Batard, Stugotz is more famous than Gregg Giannotti, Evan Roberts and even the great retired running back Tiki Barber, not to mention Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata, with whom Stugotz beefed earlier this year over his pursuit of a job at WFAN.

Surely, the man who built 790 The Ticket in Miami into a powerhouse and anchored a midday show on ESPN Radio for nearly a decade is quite a big radio personality. But those WFAN hosts probably won’t take too kindly to the idea that Stugotz is already bigger than them even as he wants what they have — a job at the station.

