Photo credit: The Score

Forget the Cubs or the Bears, the one thing you cannot cross 670 The Score host Dan Bernstein on is his fishing. Bernstein’s followers learned that on Friday when he threatened to dox and harass a social media follower who questioned his ethics as a fisherman.

After posting a photo Thursday on X of his catch with the caption “This was a helluva fight,” a follower claimed the fish was a pregnant northern pike and called Bernstein out for killing it. This is the type of innocuous argument a well-known person should be ready for when they share anything on social media in 2025.

That’s not how Bernstein received it. The host and columnist at Chicago’s 670 The Score immediately went hard defending himself, writing that “questioning my sportsmanship and conservation awareness sets me off,” before asking, “Wanna fight? I’m a bad enemy, f***er.”

I thought radio hosts in Ohio were nuts. @dan_bernstein in Chicago escalates this fight over…. a fish 😂 pic.twitter.com/uV0noxoY6f — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 14, 2025

Bernstein didn’t stop there.

As the X user continued to taunt him, Bernstein lost his temper and resorted to outlandish threats.

“I have your address and phone numbers,” Bernstein wrote. “Want it all public? Do I worry you yet?”

It is unclear whether Bernstein personally knew this user, but if he were to share their home address or other personal information publicly, it would be a textbook definition of doxxing. The term describes a form of harassment in which one person exposes another’s private details, including their address or social security number.

Then, Bernstein asked the user if they wanted their kids “involved” and demanded they apologize in order for Bernstein to stop threatening them. After a while, the user stopped responding.

Bernstein has continued to post on X about his radio show and Chicago sports since the argument. However, Bernstein appears to have deleted the initial photo of him and the fish.

The longtime Chicago sports media personality is no stranger to over-the-top rhetoric. Last year, he got strangely aggressive with a Barstool Sports personality who called him by his last name and drew the ire of Dave Portnoy and Barstool’s audience.