Photo credit: The Score

After threatening to dox a social media follower last week, longtime Chicago sports radio host Dan Bernstein is no longer with Audacy’s 670 The Score.

The station announced the news during their midday show Friday afternoon, which Bernstein previously co-hosted alongside Marshall Harris. Mitch Rosen, vice president and brand manager of 670 The Score, joined the show to provide the update.

“We want to share some important news with our Score listeners, partners, and teammates,” Rosen said on-air, per Barrett Media. “We are announcing today that Dan Bernstein no longer works at The Score. “We wish him nothing but the best, and thank him for his time and service. Thank you.”

Last week, the veteran radio host got into an argument with a follower on social media over a fishing incident. After sharing a photo of a fish he caught, Bernstein was accused of failing to abide by catch and release rules. The media personality responded by threatening to release the person’s address and phone number and even get their “kids involved.”

Bernstein has been off-air all week after those social media threats, but on Friday, Rosen made it official that the midday host would not be returning. Joining The Score in 1995, Bernstein became a mainstay in Chicago sports media, filling several timeslots with various co-hosts throughout his three-decade-long tenure.

In addition to losing his job at The Score, Camp One Step, a Chicago-based engagement program for children with cancer, removed Bernstein from its board of directors earlier this week. Current FS1 host and former colleague at The Score Danny Parkins called it an “awful decision” to remove Bernstein because of “comments on social media.”

But despite apparent support from Parkins, The Score parted ways with Bernstein because of those same comments on social media.

The social media threat also wasn’t the first time Bernstein found himself in unfavorable headlines in recent months. Last year, the sports radio host went off on Barstool’s Barstool Eddie for calling him by his last name, “Bernstein.” The bizarre reaction by Bernstein reportedly wasn’t loved by some of his colleagues and even sparked a feud with Dave Portnoy.

The Score hasn’t shared plans for replacing its longtime host yet. But its website already removed Bernstein from its midday show page and now lists Marshall Harris, who joined the lineup in Sept. 2024, as a solo host.