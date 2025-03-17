Photo credit: The Score

Chicago sports radio host Dan Bernstein is off-air this week and has been dropped from a local children’s cancer charity after threatening to dox a social media follower last week over a disagreement related to his latest fishing catch.

According to Barrett Media, Bernstein was replaced during his midday show on 670 The Score on Monday by fill-in host Marshall Harris. This comes after an argument with a follower on X last week who accused him of killing a pregnant fish rather than catching and releasing it. When challenged by the follower, Bernstein threatened to release the person’s address and phone number and get the person’s “kids involved.”

As of Monday afternoon, these posts were still public on Bernstein’s X feed.

Where you at? I have your address and phone numbers. Want it all public? Do I worry you yet? — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) March 14, 2025

Meanwhile, the Chicago-based engagement program for local children with cancer announced it dropped Bernstein from its board of directors.

In an update on its website, the charity wrote, “Recently, Dan Bernstein made comments on social media that don’t reflect our shared commitment to supporting children and their families. As a result, we’ve removed him from our board of directors.”

In a twist on the story, former 670 The Score star Danny Parkins (who recently left to host an FS1 show in New York City) went to bat for Bernstein.

“What an awful decision. Dan has raised how much for your worthy cause?” Parkins wrote. “Actual tangible impact. And bc “comments on social media” you drop him? This hurts your mission & helps no one.”

Clearly, Parkins’ comments did not stop The Score from going forward with its action on Bernstein.

This is not the first incident in which Bernstein has acted out. Last year, Bernstein lost his temper at a Barstool Sports personality for calling him by his last name. In response, Barstool owner Dave Portnoy unleashed his sycophants on the station. Portnoy even bid on and won a “Producer For the Day” charity raffle from the station as part of his elaborate troll.

As of Monday afternoon, neither The Score nor its parent company, Audacy, had commented on the situation.