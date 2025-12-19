Photo credit: Damon Amendolara

When Westwood One Sports launches its new weekday lineup on Dec. 29, it’ll mark the official end of the Infinity Sports Network, formerly CBS Sports Radio. For Damon Amendolara, who spent 11 years building something he believed in at CBS Sports Radio, watching it disappear is downright gutting.

The writing has been on the wall since October, when Audacy and Cumulus Media announced they were merging Infinity and the BetMGM Network into Westwood One Sports.

But knowing something is coming doesn’t make it hurt any less when it actually happens, especially for Amendolara, who spent over a decade at CBS Sports Radio before moving to SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio in 2023. He recently opened up about what the end of Infinity means to him and the talented people who built something special there.

“It is gutting. It’s demoralizing. I spent 11 years of my career at CBS Sports Radio, and did some of the work I’m most proud of in my life with those guys,” Amendolara said. “On Dec. 31, it’s over. They’re cutting the cord, pulling the plug. There are so many people that are at CBS Sports Radio and Infinity that will not have jobs on Jan. 1. It’s really hard, and to see it go away is really kind of surreal.”

As CBS Sports Radio/Infinity Sports Network ends, some thoughts on a place I called home for 11 years and launched my career at a national level. There are wonderfully talented people who will be free agents. Reach out to them. They are gold. To my colleagues there 👊🏼🎙✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/5dduBK6THo — Damon Amendolara (@DamonAmendo) December 19, 2025

Amendolara anchored morning drive at CBS Sports Radio for years, helming The DA Show with producer Shaun Morash. Those were the years he’s most proud of, and he doesn’t hesitate to stack them against anyone.

“Those four or five years of morning radio on CBS Sports Radio, I open up against any sports radio show at a national level that has ever done it,” he said. “I think we had done radio to a level that matches anybody’s execution. It was dynamic, it was eccentric, it was fun, it was smart, it was stupid, it was unpredictable, it was predictable.”

The good news for Amendolara is that he landed on his feet at SiriusXM, where he recently signed a contract extension to continue his morning show on Mad Dog Sports Radio alongside Mike Babchik.

But for many of his former colleagues still at Infinity, Jan. 1 brings uncertainty. The new Westwood One Sports lineup represents fresh opportunities for a different group of hosts. But for the dozens of talented people who called Infinity home, Jan. 1 brings uncertainty and unemployment. And for someone like Amendolara, who poured his heart into building something he believed in, watching it all disappear is more than just industry news. It’s the end of an era that meant everything to the people who lived it.