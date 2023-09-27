Damon Amendolara. (Damon Amendolara on Twitter.)

Following Evan Cohen’s exit last month from SiriusXM’s Morning Men on Mad Dog Sports Radio to join Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon on ESPN Radio’s national morning show, the new Mad Dog Sports Radio morning plans have been revealed. Veteran CBS Sports Radio host Damon Amendolara, who had been hosting their morning The D.A. Show since 2017, is changing networks, joining SiriusXM and launching The D.A. Show there beginning next Monday.

That show will run from 6 to 9 a.m. Eastern on weekdays on the Mad Dog Sports Radio channel. Amendolara will be joined by Mike Babchik, who has been with SiriusXM since 2008 and was a Morning Men co-host (with the recently-exited Cohen, as well as Willie Colon) since 2011. Here’s more on the move from a SiriusXM release:

Starting Monday, October 2, Amendolara will host The D.A. Show with Babchik, alongside longtime SiriusXM personality Mike Babchik, every weekday morning from 6-9 am ET. Mad Dog Sports Radio is available to SiriusXM listeners nationwide in their cars (channel 82) and on the SiriusXM app here. “I’m absolutely thrilled to join SiriusXM and Mad Dog Sports Radio,” said Amendolara. “This is such an incredibly talented team to be part of. I can’t wait for the ‘D.A.-liens’ and Mad Dog listeners to unite as I join Babs in the mornings. Let’s get the laughs and energy rolling!” “D.A. is one of the brightest stars in sports radio today,” said Eric Spitz, SiriusXM’s Vice President of Sports Programming. “He delivers a terrific blend of informative and thoughtful sports talk with creative, entertaining humor, which is what our listeners are looking for as they start their day. He and Babs will make a dynamic team as they lead off our programming each morning.” Since 2017, Amendolara has been the lead host of The D.A. Show, the morning show on the CBS Sports Radio Network, heard on over 150 radio stations across North America. Prior to CBS he hosted shows on local stations in Boston, Miami, Kansas City and Fort Myers, FL. He also served as the sideline reporter for Major League Soccer telecasts of the New England Revolution and he has been a contributor to the NFL Network, MLB Network, NFL Films, SNY and NBC Sports Boston.

The Mad Dog Sports Radio weekday lineup now comprises The D.A. Show from 6-9 a.m. Eastern, Schein on Sports (with recently-reupped host Adam Schein) from 9 a.m. to noon, the recently-announced Beadle & Decker (with Michelle Beadle and Cody Decker) from noon to 3 p.m., Mad Dog Unleashed (with noted gummy and gambling enthusiast Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, who’s said he’ll “reassess” his future there after the next Super Bowl), Mad Dog Daily (with Steve Torre) from 6-7 p.m., Mad Dog Sports Radio Tonight from 7-10 p.m., and Night Cap (with George Wrighster) from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. (all times Eastern). We’ll see how Amendolara fits into that lineup. Meanwhile, Audacy’s CBS Sports Radio is moving Maggie and Perloff to mornings to replace Amendolara’s show there.