Dallas sports radio broadcaster Norm Hitzges, a mainstay of the region’s sports media landscape for 48 years, announced this week he will retire.

The 78-year-old made the announcement during his radio show, The Norm and D Invasion on 96.7/1310 The Ticket, saying that his last day will be on Friday, June 23.

“I don’t know how to say goodbye to you,” Hitzges said. “I’ve thought about this for weeks now, and I don’t know how to say goodbye to you. Today, I am announcing my retirement. … I want to assure you this is not health-related. So many of you have helped carry me through the last three years or so in which there were some serious health minutes, but it’s not health-related.”

In 2020, Hitzges said he had begun treatment for bladder cancer.

The longtime radio host said that while he was proud of what he’d accomplished, it was simply time to move on.

“I’m so proud to be a part of what The Ticket has built—a ratings dominator in a fantastic sports city,” Hitzges said. “I shall so miss the daily “rush” of being on the air. But after 48 consecutive years on the air in Dallas doing sports talk, it’s time to move on to the next phase of my life, whatever that may be.”

A member of the Texas Radio Hall of Fame, Hitzges began his career hosting the first full-time morning drive sports talk show in America on Dallas station KLIF. In 2000, he moved to Sportsradio 96.7/1310 The Ticket where he’s been ever since.

Hitzges is also known for hosting the “Norm-A-Thon”, a yearly 18-hour marathon broadcast that raises money for the Austin Street Center, a Dallas area homeless shelter.

An outpouring of well-wishes and support flooded social media after the news was announced.

