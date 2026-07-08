Credit: The Mike Missanelli Show

The criminal charges filed against longtime Philadelphia sports personality Mike Missanelli three months ago have been withdrawn.

Missanelli was arrested in April and charged with simple assault and harassment after his fiancée accused the former radio host of slapping her across the face during a dispute inside their Lower Merion home.

The assault charge against Missanelli was dropped late last month. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office issued a statement saying, “After reviewing additional information, the office made the determination that it would withdraw the charges.”

According to the criminal complaint from April, Missanelli told police officers his fiancée hit him in the chest during a heated argument. His fiancée, whose name was redacted from court records, told police Missanelli slapped her face with an open hand during an argument over their engagement. One on-the-scene officer stated Missanelli’s fiancée had fresh blood on her forehead.

Missanelli declined The Inquirer’s request for comment on the dropped charges and has not posted on social media since the April incident.

A longtime Philadelphia sports personality, Missanelli began as a writer for The Inquirer before joining WIP as an on-air talent, where he was fired in 2006 for allegedly punching a producer. In 2010, Missanelli joined 97.5 The Fanatic, a tenure that lasted until 2022 and was not without controversy.

Missanelli returned to The Fanatic in August 2024 as a full-time midday host, until parting ways with the station again last summer. He hosted a show on the OnPattison Podcast Network after his latest tenure with The Fanatic ended, but Missanelli has not posted anything new since his April arrest.