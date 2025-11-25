Edit via Matt Yoder

Don’t tell Creighton Blue Jays announcer John Bishop that November basketball doesn’t matter.

Creighton was facing off against Baylor in Las Vegas in one of the first games of the Players Era Festival tournament, the newly spawned NIL-focused initiative that offers various cash prizes to the participants.

In the closing minutes, Creighton was trailing by six. That’s when Baylor’s Cameron Carr drove to the basket and tried to throw it down over Blue Jays defender Blake Harper. Although it looked like Harper was set outside the restricted area, he was called for a blocking foul thanks to light contact when Carr was in the air.

If you were listening to the local Creighton broadcast, hopefully you were safely stopped at a red light or stop sign and not driving in traffic. Because the outburst from John Bishop maybe would have made you think that this was not a test of the emergency broadcast system.

“Missed the dunk, and a blocking foul! What are you talking about!” Bishop exclaimed.

“He’s outside the circle! He’s outside the circle and he’s set! He was outside the circle and he was set! Bret Smith blew it! He was outside the restricted area. He was straight up and down. He was set like the statue sitting out in front of New York, New York. And they called that.”

It continued.

“That’s an absolutely horsecrap call! In a game that’s been played out like this. Unbelievable bailout call by an incompetent referee,” Bishop screamed.

When the first free throw missed, Bishop even said, “ball don’t lie.”

In case you’re trying to wrap your mind around what could make a radio announcer have their mind blown so much that it causes their head to be sent on a rocket ship to another hemisphere, this is the video of the play in question. Even truTV national announcer Brian Anderson had his own questions over the call.

The best thing is that Bishop’s daily show in Omaha, Unsportsmanlike Conduct, on 1620 AM The Zone had some fun with the call as well that includes an extended cut and commentary.

We know announcers criticizing officials is nothing new, regardless of the sport. But not since the days of Hawk Harrelson have we heard someone protest in the broadcast booth quite this vociferously.