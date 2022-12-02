Two years into Craig Carton’s second tenure with WFAN, the afternoon host continues to resist the urge of engaging in a radio war with his former morning partner Boomer Esiason.

Any potential beef between Carton and Esiason has yet to surpass friendly banter, although the latter tested those waters this week when he took a shot at his former partner.

“I would think that Fox probably is controlling some of this,” Esiason told co-host Gregg Giannotti regarding the World Cup TV schedule. “If they’re gonna put them on FS1 where they put a lot of their stuff that they don’t really care about, then that’s one thing. But the US team is not playing on FS1.”

In addition to Carton’s afternoon responsibilities on WFAN with co-host Evan Roberts, Carton hosts a morning TV show on FS1. Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright are all among the personalities that Fox boasts on FS1, but Esiason’s “they don’t really care about” comment appeared to be directed at his former partner who launched his own FS1 TV show two months ago.

Despite the subtle jab, and despite some nudging from Roberts on WFAN to retort, Carton was determined to resist the urge of engaging in a back-and-forth with Esiason.

“If Boomer Esiason wants to take a shot at a TV opportunity that I’ve been given and wants to do it in a silly manner, then have at it,” Carton said. “I’m above that. I’m above that and I will not retort because then we go down a bad road. I’m above that, I’m more mature than that.”

Well, that’s disappointing.

According to Carton, we may only have one year left to get a good old-fashioned radio war. That’s because he thinks Esiason could retire from WFAN in the next 12 months, an opinion the former NFL MVP later pushed back on. Listeners longing for a battle reminiscent of the days when Mike Francesa roamed the halls of 345 Hudson St will have to wait.

[WFAN, via SNY]