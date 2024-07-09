Craig Carton, WFAN sports radio personality and outspoken gambling addiction recovery advocate. taping his weekly gambling show called “Hello, My Name is Craig” in New York City May 22, 2022. Carton who co-hosts a weekday sports talk show, focuses his 30 minute Saturday morning show on issues related to gambling addiction. Carton spend about one-year in federal prison after being convicted of fraud for illegally funded a gambling addiction. Craig Carton Gambling

The New York State Broadcasters Association revealed the inductees for their 2024 Hall of Fame class on Monday. While the list includes a former Buffalo Bills announcer, the most notable addition is Fox Sports’ Craig Carton, who rose to prominence as a WFAN radio personality in New York City.

While Carton launched his The Carton Show on FS1 in the fall of 2022 and announced that he’d be joining Fox full-time last summer, his career highlights include a decade co-hosting the Boomer and Carton morning show on WFAN alongside longtime NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Back in September 2017, Carton resigned from his WFAN morning duties after being arrested by the FBI on charges that he ran a Ponzi-like scheme. Carton and his partner solicited investments from victims, including a Manhattan hedge fund, and claimed they were using that money to buy and sell concert tickets.

Following his release from prison, Carton returned to co-host Carton & Roberts in the afternoon drive time slot with Evan Roberts before departing for Fox Sports. But even after his departure from WFAN, he still maintains a presence on its airwaves with his Saturday morning show Hello, My Name is Craig at 9:30 a.m. ET, which focuses on gambling addiction(s).

Before arriving in New York at the turn of the century, he built his experience in cities like Buffalo, Cleveland and Denver. Notably, he achieved a record-breaking feat in Philadelphia as “The Kid” on WIP, becoming the youngest daily sports talk show host in a major market at the time.

Carton reacted to the honor on X (formerly Twitter)

It all started at Z89 at Syracuse and then WGR in Buffalo – all these years later this is such an amazing gift. I always knew I’d be reunited with @7BOOMERESIASON one day and this is the perfect place for it. Never give up and never stop fighting for your dreams and goals — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) July 9, 2024

[Inside Radio, Craig Carton]