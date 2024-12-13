Credit: The Colin Cowherd Podcast

Most people have some regrets in their career, things they might have done differently. It seems one of Colin Cowherd’s regrets is not hiring FS1 host Danny Parkins.

Parkins recently started a new gig as host of FS1’s Breakfast Ball, after spending several years with Chicago’s 670 The Score. But in an appearance on The Ryen Russillo Podcast, Cowherd recalled talking to Parkins a couple of years ago about joining The Volume, a sports media company he founded in 2021.

Cowherd recalled the phone conversation being extremely awkward.

“I call up, ‘Hey Danny, this is Colin Cowherd,'” Cowherd recalls saying. “And he just stopped talking. And I’m like, ‘Danny?’ And he goes, ‘Why are you calling me?’

“And I said, ‘Hey, I want to hire you at The Volume. … I just said, ‘I just think you’re great, I think you’re way better than I was at this age. You’re great, and I want to hire you.'”

Yet Cowherd had a problem. He quickly realized he couldn’t afford to bring Parkins aboard. But he did remember him a year later when a conversation came up about the Breakfast Ball.

“I could not afford it — the radio station outbid me,” Cowherd said. “Then FS1 came back a year later. [Fox CEO] Eric Shanks said, ‘Who do you think we should hire as a new guy?,’ and I said, ‘There’s a kid in Chicago — I tried to hire him, I couldn’t afford him. When I went to Chicago, I made a point of listening to his show. I think he’s really talented.’”

Parkins heard Cowherd’s recollection of the conversation and joked on X, “Cool hearing @colincowherd tell @ryenarussillo this story. I think my stunned silence on that call lasted even longer than Colin gave it credit for. Funny how the world works.”

Cool hearing @colincowherd tell @ryenarussillo this story. I think my stunned silence on that call lasted even longer than Colin gave it credit for. Funny how the world works. pic.twitter.com/h0zGVjbxpt — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) December 12, 2024



Things worked out in the end, of course, with Parkins taking the role at FS1, where he’s a colleague of Cowherd, who simulcasts Fox Sports Radio’s The Herd With Colin Cowherd, on the network.

Parkins, along with Craig Carton and Mark Schlereth, recently appeared on The Awful Announcing Podcast and discussed what it was like to give up their previous gigs for this one as well as what it’s been like working together on Breakfast Ball.

