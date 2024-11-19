Ken Carman and Anthony Lima blasted the Browns on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan Monday. Photo Credit: 92.3 The Fan

Cleveland Browns Radio Network host Ken Carman went ballistic on the Browns Monday and fortunately for those who missed it, 92.3 The Fan posted a video of his rant.

Even if you have no feelings for the Browns one way or another, the video is worth a look just to see how a local radio personality can completely lose faith in the home team while on the air. But if you are a Browns fan, someone who’s tired of the owner (Jimmy Haslam), head coach (Kevin Stefanski), offensive coordinator (Ken Dorsey) and more, Carman’s rant is a battle cry for change.

Carman, who hosts a Browns preview show and the pregame show on the Cleveland Browns Radio Network, also hosts The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima. On Monday’s show, he could not hide his disgust about the Browns’ 35-14 loss Sunday to the New Orleans Saints.

“The Browns, I mean you just can’t get your act together. And now you’ve got guys jogging around yesterday,” Carman said.

“They quit,” Lima agreed.

Then Carman started shouting. “YOU COME OFF A BYE WEEK AND YOU’RE JOGGING AROUND!”

“I’m so sick and tired of looking like an idiot every single time I try to talk about this team and their talent,” Carman said. “You want to tear the thing down, then tear the damn thing down! I don’t care anymore. If they’re not going to care, why the hell should I?”

“I’m so sick and tired of looking like an idiot every single time I try to talk about this team and their talent. They have quit. Stick ’em at 10:00 in the morning. Play ’em all in Europe so we can get ’em out of the way. It’s a chore.” @KenCarman goes off on the #Browns pic.twitter.com/cLc72vYlSb — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 18, 2024



Lima said he doesn’t think Browns fans care anymore.

“I have never gotten fewer texts about the Cleveland Browns. I’m dead serious,” Lima said.

Carman still had more negative Browns energy to get out.

“You can put Kevin Stefanski, you can put Ken Dorsey, you can put any person you possibly want to, they have quit, this thing is garbage!” Carman said. “I don’t know what to make of the final seven games. Stick ’em at 10 in the morning. Play ’em all in Europe so we can get ’em out of the way.

“It’s a chore, that’s what it has become, a chore. People would rather do their own chores than watch them.”

[92.3 The Fan]