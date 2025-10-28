Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

These are not fun times to be a Cleveland Browns fan, though, to be fair, when are they?

At least the frustrations surrounding this 2-6 squad with a wild quarterback situation make for great sports talk radio.

Cleveland sports radio host Ken Carman has been slowly losing his mind as the Browns have made baffling decisions, questionable calls, and shocking personnel moves over the last few seasons.

Following Sunday’s 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots, he’s officially out of patience with how the franchise is handling its quarterback situation when it comes to Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, not to mention its unwillingness to try new things.

The Browns are now 1-3 in Gabriel’s four starts this year. His performance on Sunday, in which he threw for 156 yards with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions, was typified by a safety that Carmen called a “worse safety than Dan Orlovsky.”

Taken altogether, Carmen is of the mind that you might as well see what Shedeur Sanders can do at this point. What do you have to lose?

“Four blowouts. It’s not even Halloween. You’ve been blown out four times in an NFL season. That’s insanity. Just put (Shedeur) out there.” 🚨 @KenCarman tells @SportsBoyTony he’s DONE with this #Browns offense with Dillon Gabriel 🏈 pic.twitter.com/G7FQRajG1Y — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 27, 2025

“I think there’s still — I can’t believe I’m saying that — I think there is some guys that definitely care inside the locker room. It’s just, it can’t happen. Either the offense is inept or you’ve put yourself in a bad situation. Either way, you gotta be just moving on from all of it,” he told co-host Anthony Lima. “There ain’t nothing I’m gonna be able to do this season. I don’t know what’s gonna happen this offseason… You know what? Just, I might as well have a chance to have a little bit of fun. If [Sanders’] back isn’t locked up and he doesn’t need a back-iotomy, just put him out there, for the love of Christ! Just put him out there and let’s see! Give me a good effort for a week and let’s see what he can do.”

Unfortunately for Carmen’s mental health, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski seemed pretty adamant on Monday that he would stay the course.