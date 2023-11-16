Jim Donovan (R) and Nathan Segura on a Browns Radio Network broadcast. (WKYC on YouTube.)

Of all of the twists and turns in this Cleveland Browns season, the most unfortunate came in Week 1 when the team’s legendary radio play-by-play announcer Jim Donovan announced that he would be stepping away from his broadcasting duties as he underwent treatment for leukemia.

But on Thursday — one day after the Browns announced that quarterback Deshaun Watson will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury — the team received some good news when Donovan announced that he will be returning to the radio booth beginning with this weekend’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The announcement came via WKYC in Cleveland, where Donovan serves as the NBC affiliate’s sports director and anchor. Per the station, the 67-year-old Donovan will return to its airwaves on Monday, where he’ll be breaking down the previous day’s game.