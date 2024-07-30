CREDIT: The Rich Eisen Show

Chris Russo’s inability to accurately pronounce names has become a cultural touchstone in sports media.

It’s more than just a quirk; it’s a performance art. His mispronunciations have transcended the realm of mere errors to become a beloved if unintentional, comedic element of his daily radio show.

Perhaps the best iteration of this is when the “Mad Dog” brutally butchered the names of Barack Obama and Condoleezza Rice.

Mad Dog Russo attempts to pronounce “Condoleezza Rice.” 𝑯𝑶𝑾 𝑰𝑺 𝑻𝑯𝑰𝑺 𝑷𝑶𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑩𝑳𝑬?! pic.twitter.com/wych4pnbgx — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 20, 2024

Appearing on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz as a birthday surprise and gift to the latter, Le Batard said he wanted to hear a politics show with Russo. While the Mad Dog says he’s apolitical, Le Batard wants a show, at least partly because Russo cannot pronounce the names of politicians to save his life.

And don’t get him started on trying to pronounce Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I actually did some politics last week,” said Russo. “I did a guy, a historian for the Lyndon (B.) Johnson Museum down there in Austin, Texas, to compare those speeches, with Johnson resigning in ’68 with the nomination. So, I try to dabble it in a little bit. But, again, as I said to you, Dan, this is a lesson for your little buddy right next to you on his birthday — stay in your lane. That’s the key to longevity.”

That’s partly helped Russo have a career renaissance, which he attributes to Stephen A. Smith. Of course, he still has pitfalls, like getting into it with NBC tennis announcer Rennae Stubbs, who accused his overt criticism of her of being “sexist.” But to be fair to Russo here, he does complain about everyone, which includes Tony Romo.

But part of Mad Dog’s charm is an insistence on “staying in his lane.” Sure, it might be a defensive posture that allows him to maintain a certain level of control over his public persona. Russo has built a successful career in the industry on his strong opinions and passionate delivery.

But when he ventures off into unfamiliar territory, he doesn’t necessarily see it as a threat to his established identity. But it’s also hard to take someone’s political opinions seriously when they cannot pronounce a politician’s name, which has become part of everyone’s everyday vocabulary (see Barack, Kamala).

The irony, of course, is that his very inability to pronounce names has made him a far more recognizable and memorable figure than he might have been had he stuck strictly to sports and gummies.

Ultimately, Russo’s staying in his lane has proven to be a strategic one for his longevity. It’s one of the reasons that the nearly 65-year-old is still on TV screaming at Stephen A. Smith. Surely, his name-mangling antics and Funhouse (@BackAftaThis on X) highlighting them have undoubtedly contributed to his popularity, but his focus on sports commentary has seemingly allowed him to build a consistent and loyal following.

[The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz]