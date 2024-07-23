image via SiriusXM

The Mad Dog will continue barking on SiriusXM for at least the next three years.

On Tuesday, SiriusXM announced that Chris Russo has signed a three-year extension with the company, keeping his Mad Dog Sports Radio network and Mad Dog Unleashed show on SiriusXM.

Russo joined SiriusXM in 2008.

“SiriusXM is my radio home,” Russo said in the accompanying SiriusXM press release. “I’m proud of what we’ve built here over these last 16 years. I love the platform and the freedom to be me and do the kind of show my audience and I enjoy. Four decades into my career I can honestly say I am as excited to turn on that mic and talk to my listeners every day as I was when I first started my career!”

In addition to his work with SiriusXM, Russo contributes to ESPN’s First Take and hosts MLB Network’s High Heat making for a pretty busy schedule. He reportedly inked a multi-year extension with ESPN to remain on First Take earlier this year.

There didn’t appear to be much chatter about Russo possibly leaving SiriusXM when his deal expired, and his only real public displeasure with the company came with the SiriusXM app earlier this year, a complaint not unique to Russo.

Given the length and depth of the relationship between Chris Russo and SiriusXM, a new deal seemed both inevitable and logical and the best outcome for everyone. With his new deals locked up with both SiriusXM and ESPN, the Chris Russo renaissance is in full swing.

[SiriusXM]