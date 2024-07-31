Credit: ESPN

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has made a very successful career out of saying exactly how he feels into a microphone, but that doesn’t mean everyone has to like it.

On Tuesday’s Mad Dog Unleashed, Russo explained that he had lined up an appearance by NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico last week to discuss the 2024 Paris Olympics. He explained that his producer Eddie had been texting with a PR person at NBC who was “very receptive” to the interview and that the PR person said, “We’ll make this happen.” The original plan was apparently for Tirico to appear last Wednesday but that got pushed to Thursday.

This is inside sports media but as someone who has to book his own podcast I appreciated this. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo says he booked Mike Tirico on his SiriusXM show to talk Olympics but then Russo mocked NBC on ESPN and then NBC PR and Tirico ghosted him. Booking ain’t easy! pic.twitter.com/MwzkJLIXwy — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 30, 2024

Last Wednesday, Russo was appearing on ESPN’s First Take and was asked by Stephen A. Smith to record two of his infamous “What are you mad about” segments in which he complains about whatever’s stuck in his craw that week. For one of those segments, Russo decided to focus his ire on NBC’s decision to broadcast the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics live in IMAX theaters.

“I said, let’s make fun of NBC based on the fact they were selling opening ceremony tickets for $20 at IMAX Theaters. And I said, ‘Steve, I got a date for you and I. $20, you and I will go to an IMAX Theater. I’ll get the popcorn. We got the couches. I have a little Coca-Cola. And you and I watched the opening ceremonies on Friday night.’ And Steve took a $20 bill out of his wallet and threw it to me. And I wouldn’t let him get the $20 bill back. I put my foot on a $20 bill and he was on the floor trying to get the $20 bill back. And I said, ‘How dare NBC do this? Blah, blah, blah.’

“To make a long story short, I texted Eddie Wednesday. I said, Eddie, what’s the story here? Do we hear from Tirico? And he said, No, not yet.”

Russo says that despite reaching out to both the PR person and Tirico multiple times, they received no answer on Thursday or since.

“You mean to tell me that ‘What I’m mad about’ has got that power? That somehow, someway, 4,000 miles across the ocean, they heard me kill the IMAX thing and decided not to put Trico on?” asked Russo.

Now, it is entirely possible that Mike Tirico was just a little busy hosting NBC Sports’ coverage of the Olympics and simply could not carve out some time to appear on Russo’s program.

It seems slightly far-fetched that Russo complaining about such a tiny aspect of NBC’s opening ceremony plans would necessitate a complete reversal. However, to be fair, it’s also possible someone at NBC watched ESPN trash their company’s opening ceremony plans and decided not to play ball.

Either way, Russo probably ethered any chances of Tirico making space in his calendar on Monday when he dedicated an entire segment to crushing NBC Sports tennis analyst Rennae Stubbs.

Mad Dog Russo annihilates Olympic tennis analyst @RennaeStubbs. If I could have thought of a stronger word than annihilates, I would’ve used it. pic.twitter.com/yCw4vfED3L — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) July 29, 2024

What’s the truth? Did NBC and Tirico ghost Russo because of his comments? Or were they simply too busy broadcasting one of the biggest sporting events in the world? We may never know.

[Jimmy Traina/Mad Dog Unleashed]