Chris Russo was seated for Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic on Monday at the Paris Olympics live on Peacock, but his experience was apparently derailed by tennis analyst Rennae Stubbs on the call. So much so that the Mad Dog went on to derail an entire segment on his radio show by crushing Stubbs as a broadcaster rather than discussing the match.

Monday afternoon on Mad Dog Unleashed, Russo went on a lengthy rant about Stubbs’ “atrocious performance” and how she “never shut up” throughout the match.

“I watched the match this morning on Peacock, and despite the fact that Rennae Stubbs did everything in her power to absolutely ruin it and never shut up and was, poor Mary Carillo, did an awful, awful job,” Russo said. “Oh my god. Please. If I’m sitting there at 7 o’clock in the morning watching Nadal-Djokovic, I’m a tennis fan.

“I know the rivalry. I know what’s going on with the crowd liking Nadal. I understand. I’m a tennis fan. If I’m up making the commitment to watch these two on Peacock on Monday morning at a quarter to 8, I’m into it. I don’t need her every single point. She was awful.”

Mad Dog Russo annihilates Olympic tennis analyst @RennaeStubbs. If I could have thought of a stronger word than annihilates, I would’ve used it. pic.twitter.com/yCw4vfED3L — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) July 29, 2024

Stubbs was not pleased, and reposted a comment from a viewer calling Russo’s rant “toxic, misogynist nonsense.”

Apparently, Russo then caught wind of her response while still on air and took his comments up a notch. He claimed was not being sexist because his criticism was focused specifically on Stubbs, not her broadcast partner Mary Carillo, who is also a woman.

“Now I’m annoyed. So Rennae Stubbs, who absolutely ruined the broadcast today, I will say that ’til the cows come home. I watched it. Shut up. Ruined the broadcast,” Russo said. “How in the world can you call me a sexist if I say great things about Carillo and bad things about her? If she doesn’t think that I have a right to make a comment about her broadcasting … now I’ve got to listen to Rennae Stubbs get on me about her ‘prolific’ broadcast today where she didn’t shut up for two hours?”

To Russo, this was just par for the course for how he operates as a sports talk personality.

“To sit there and say I can’t comment about a broadcaster when I’ve done that for 47 years? Come on,” the Mad Dog retorted.

Mad Dog Russo responds to @RennaeStubbs‘ claim that he is sexist for criticizing her. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/w285NfZci3 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) July 29, 2024

Russo certainly has skewered his fair share of broadcasts and broadcasters over the years. He is incredibly specific about his game viewing experience and has no problem expressing his opinion.

While he may not view his comments as sexist, it’s probably not a great way to make friends to repeatedly tell someone to shut up and that they are “atrocious.”

