Credit: YES Network

Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo needs a picks partner for the upcoming NFL season, and if Mike Francesa is interested in a reunion, so is he.

The Friday picks segment became a staple on Mike and the Mad Dog during the NFL season for years. When Russo left WFAN for SiriusXM in 2008, Francesa started doing picks with producer Sal Licata before he eventually just did them himself for most of his solo act. Russo, however, always has a picks partner.

Initially, Russo recruited Brent Musburger for NFL picks after parting ways with Francesa. Michael Lombardi eventually replaced Musburger, but when he joined Bill Belichick at the University of North Carolina last year, Russo brought in Stugotz to join him every Friday during the NFL season.

Apparently, many listeners were not happy with Stugotz on the show, calling Russo Wednesday afternoon to voice their displeasure. Russo seemed surprised by the sentiment from his listeners, but he was willing to consider other pick partners. And when one caller suggested a seemingly outlandish reunion with Francesa, Russo admitted he’s thought about it. Sorry, Stugotz. But this is Mike and the Mad Dog we’re talking about.

“That is somebody you can consider too,” Russo said before noting some of the challenges in a possible reunion with Francesa. “Mike does have plenty of things going on with his kid playing college football, so that is something that we’d have to consider. We have thought about that. I know the audience would love it, but I don’t know if Mike is allowed contractually to do that because he’s got his own deal going on with BetRivers, you gotta throw that in there too. But yes, we have thought about that.”

Francesa’s podcast has been in partnership with BetRivers since 2022. And considering BetRivers is an online gambling platform, it’s fair to assume they would want Francesa making weekly NFL picks on his podcast.

But if Chris Russo and Mike Francesa are interested in a reunion, there has to be a way of setting it up to make everyone happy. WFAN just reached a partnership with SiriusXM, BetRivers should be able to do it too. Let Russo and Francesa make their NFL picks live on both platforms, together. It would undoubtedly garner attention, clicks, listens and views, not because of their picks, but because it would be something New York sports fans have wanted for nearly two decades. A Mike and the Mad Dog reunion. Don’t let business get in the way of that.