Credit: ESPN

The United States Senate approved a deal on Monday that would end the longest U.S. government shutdown in history. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, which is expected to vote on it on Wednesday.

The agreement has drawn mixed reactions: some are happy that the shutdown ended, while others are displeased with how members of either political party handled it. The shutdown impacts various aspects of American life, including the postponement of SNAP benefits and the cancellation of flights across the country.

Just because the situation has been settled, that doesn’t mean Chris “Mad Dog” Russo is going to be happy about it. In a scathing rant that recalled some of the most iconic of the sports radio legend’s career, Russo went off on, well, everyone, over the shutdown.

Gov’t shutdown. Airport insanity. Trump. Jonathan Vilma. 75 year old with a hearing aid. Susan Lucci. Eva Longoria. A virtuoso performance by @MadDogUnleashed. pic.twitter.com/mdqLCTaxBS — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 10, 2025

“All of you should be ashamed,” screamed Russo on Monday’s Mad Dog Unleashed. “Every single elected official on both sides of the aisle should look themselves in a mirror how they let down the American public and made us a laughing stock around the world.

“This is not about winners and losers. Who is right and who is wrong. This is about doing something good for the American people and say, You know what? All right, they’re wrong, but I got to step up here and make sure that the air traffic controllers are there with aircraft and in towers. Not saying, ‘your turn, LaGuardia, your turn, Kennedy. Newark, it’s been 40 minutes, send a plane out that’s been sitting there for 15 hours.’ That’s not the way this works. If you’re the President of the United States, or you’re a Republican who controls everything. You do what’s right for the American person, and they didn’t do that. Simple.

“And the Democrats, you’re dead wrong, too. They’re both of you. You all go to hell. Every single one of you. Every elected official should be embarrassed what they caused. Embarrassed. I have this on good authority from people who were in these airports the last three or four days, including my kid, the last three or four days.

“I mean, it’s ridiculous what they put us through. They shut it. I mean, who knows how dangerous it was to fly with nobody in the freaking towers. I mean, my God almighty. I got the President sitting there with freaking [Fox commentator Jonathan] Vilma, breaking down the 2003 Saints. I mean, you can’t make this stuff up. And chest bumping Vilma. When he got a 75-year-old who’s been sitting in Miami International for three days. He got hearing aids. He can’t hear the announcement of when his JetBlue flight takes off for Bozeman.

“Oh, my God, it’s sickening. Yeah, you can’t even… I can’t stand it. I should move the hell… Who the one… Susan Lucci, who moved? No, [Eva] Longoria moved. I should do the same thing. I’ll do this show from Madrid. You can hear me every day live. I’ll do it live at nine o’clock at night. Jesus. Oh, my God.”

Given how much of an airport complainer Russo is, we shouldn’t be surprised that it touched a nerve with him.