It wasn’t long ago that we were questioning why Bill Belichick’s relationship with a 24-year-old was being so under-covered. In fact, Awful Announcing’s Ben Axelrod addressed the issue in a piece earlier this week.

But now, we’ve gotten more of Jordon Hudson than we can handle. She hijacked Bill Belichick’s interview with CBS Sunday Morning, reportedly storming out of the room and delaying it by half an hour. Since then, Hudson has gone on a retweet spree from her personal X account, defending the bizarre interview.

In the meantime, Hudson has become the centerpiece of the news cycle, and that’s allowed Chris Russo to break free. The ‘Mad Dog’ had been muzzled from ranting about Bill Belichick and Hudson during a First Take segment last week, but after a nauseating 48 hours of headlines, Russo was finally freed from his shackles.

He made Hudson’s relationship with Bill Belichick the target of his ire during his SiriusXM show on Tuesday.

Radio Hall of Famer @MadDogUnleashed breaks down the completely ridiculous relationship between 73 year old Bill Belichick and his 24 year old gf. pic.twitter.com/zsWEgfZJMU — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 29, 2025

“I’ve said this a thousand times, I’m gonna say it again,” Russo began. “If Kiera Russo — and she’s the same age — if she came home, ‘Dad, can we go out to dinner with my new boyfriend?'”

We’ll spare you the rest of Russo’s rambling, but in this hypothetical scenario, his daughter is asking to go for the early bird special, which he begrudgingly obliges.

“And then she comes home, she gets out of the door, and the boyfriend is 10 years older than me! I’d say, ‘Honey, what are you doing here?'” Russo adds. “Here’s another thing: do you think there is any shape, way, or form that Bill would allow a coach or a player or his mentor, Parcells, to wear high heels running through a football practice. Can you see Bill Parcells allowing his assistant coach or a player to go to the conclusion of a practice at MetLife with his young girlfriend, who’s wearing heels? Are you kidding me? Bill would go crazy.

“‘What are you, this is uh, we’re working! Let’s go!’ I mean, my goodness gracious. And her scenario there last week with ‘We’re not going there,’ and the idea, I guess, she kept CBS waiting for 30 minutes — that was a complete disaster. I mean, this girlfriend of his, I mean, I’m sorry. She’s a young kid. She’s 24 years of age. She knows nothing about the media spotlight, especially the sports media spotlight. And it looks like she’s got Bill twirled around his finger. Let’s call it like we see it. This is a dog show. That’s what it looks like to me!”

And that’s what it looks like to everyone else.